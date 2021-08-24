Cancel
Drinks

New PAW Patrol Line of Kids’ Drinks to Keep Youngsters Healthy & Hydrated

By Merilee Kern
wemagazineforwomen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into fall and go back to school, it’s more important than ever to carry on with healthy hydration habits from the long, hot days of summer. The human body is made up of 50 percent water, in order to achieve peak hydration needs, kids (ages 4 to 8) require five cups of water per day and kids (ages 8 plus) require 7 to 8 cups per day.

