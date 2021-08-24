New PAW Patrol Line of Kids’ Drinks to Keep Youngsters Healthy & Hydrated

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SOS Hydration, makers of science-based, research-proven and best-in-class family hydration drink products, announced its partnership with leading global entertainment company ViacomCBS to license character images from the hit animated preschool series, PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, for labeling on its new SOS Kids line. Commencing September 2021, children across America can enjoy SOS Hydration’s healthier and more effective alternative to the mass-market sugary drinks targeted to children. The company’s new child–specific, low sugar electrolyte drink mix formula—SOS Kids, featuring PAW Patrol—is now available online at SOSHydration.com, Walmart.com and, this September, will be exclusively available on shelves in every Walmart store throughout the United States. This coincides with SOS Hydration’s first annual “National Family Hydration Awareness Month” initiative is set to kick off this September, during which the public is invited to learn about the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of pre-hydrating to avoid becoming dehydrated.