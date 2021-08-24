Police reports

Recovery: A Richmond woman called 911 because her husband was unresponsive, but while she was speaking with dispatchers he got on the phone and said he was fine, Friday. Her husband said a few friends had come over and he’d “made the mistake” of trying to match them beer-for-beer without drinking any water in the afternoon heat. He said after he had a few glasses of water he felt much better and refused medical treatment. Both apologized for causing first responders any trouble.