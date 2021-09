It’s been a rough start on and off the pitch for Arsenal, opening with two straight defeats and dealing with numerous player injuries, COVID cases, and looming transfer deals away from North London. Would things be different Thomas Partey, Alex Lacazette, Ben White & Gabriel had started the season fit (plus a Hector Bellerin interested in staying)? Or if Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale had arrived earlier and were able to play in the first two matchdays? Perhaps, but it’s the reality of Arsenal’s situation.