The Pride of the Pit

Rodney Scott discusses his love for barbecue and what it means to him. Rodney Scott arrives at his namesake restaurant, Rodney Scott's BBQ, in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, at 7:30 a.m. He's road weary from recent TV appearances and traveling between his three restaurants in three different states. On other days, he may have been up all night cooking whole hogs. “When we cook [whole hogs] we're talking about at least 12 hours of cook time. That's half a day! You can get worn out cooking whole hogs every day. That's something you don't hear a lot about.”