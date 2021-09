The Yankees theoretically should be back in New York now, having completed their west coast trip with a victory against the Angels on Wednesday. In reality there may still be some hours until the team charter arrives, since Hurricane Ida has caused extensive flooding issues in the city among other places. Either way, the road trip is behind them, and while it started and ended promisingly, in the middle it played out like many west coast trips before it have gone — incredibly weird and frustrating. Let’s just not next time.