Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Hall of Space upgrades underway at Cosmosphere

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON — Cosmosphere CEO Jim Remar notes that portions of the Hall of Space Museum are being worked on as of Monday. "We are in the process of upgrading some of the oldest galleries in the Hall of Space Museum," Remar said. "What is known as our German gallery, the first gallery completed in 1997, is going to get a facelift. Then, we'll also renovate our existing Redstone and Sputnik galleries and then what is currently our Kennedy Theater."

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Hutchinson, KS
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmosphere#Museum#Gallery#Artifacts#Hall Of Space#German#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Sept. 2)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. At Dry Lake Brewing 1305 Main St. The United Way of Central Kansas 2022 Campaign is underway! With a successful Kickoff event in August behind us, we are now focusing on our annual Workplace and reaching out to Donors in our communities for their continued support. Please be our guests at Dry Lake Brewing for a campaign update and to hear about the Community Impact Projects we have scheduled for the remainder of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy