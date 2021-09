Call of Duty: Vanguard has already been presented in society. Sledgehammer Games’ new work has headed to market the next November 5. His trailer, which you can see at the top of this news, is the only audiovisual material we have about him until the event. During the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021 we will be able to see the first gameplay of the campaign, which will be held on August 25 from 20:00 CEST.