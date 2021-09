As MLS All-Stars prepare for what should be an entertaining game against the best of Liga MX on Wednesday night, LAFC's Carlos Vela sees this exhibition as an opportunity to showcase the best of both nations and their respective leagues. "I think it's going to be an interesting match," says Vela. The MLS attacker sat down with ¡Qué Golazo! and CBS Sports, courtesy of BodyArmor's One More campaign (this interview took place before Vela left Saturday's game in the 16th minute). "In the end, the rivalry between Mexico and the U.S and their leagues. - who's better, who has the best players - hopefully will be a great spectacle, for the people to enjoy."