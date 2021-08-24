MCU Fans Worried For Elizabeth Olsen After She Supports Scarlett Johansson

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t quite dominating the headlines to the extent it was a few weeks back, but the battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over her Black Widow lawsuit is still bubbling away in the background. It’s devolved into schoolyard name-calling in some respects, with the Mouse House’s representatives at various points blasting the actress for being greedy and calling her legal action a PR stunt.

MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
MoviesInside the Magic

Two Ex-Marvel Stars Join Forces In New Movie

It seems that two Avengers have moved on from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will now be teaming up in an all-new movie. Currently, Scarlett Johansson is in a legal battle with Disney after the company released Black Widow on Disney+’s Premier Access after allegedly promising the actress contractually that the film would solely have a theatrical release, where she would financially benefit from the box office total. Since the legal battle began, Disney has pushed to move the lawsuit proceedings to arbitration so that the case would not be public.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
CelebritiesWSOC-TV

Photos: Scarlett Johansson through the years

Photos: Scarlett Johansson through the years Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Cosmo, Jost said on social media on Aug. 18, 2021. Here are some memorable photos of Johansson through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
MoviesMovieWeb

Method Man Shows Marvel Why He Should Play Lucas Bishop in the MCU's X-Men Reboot

Joining the ranks of Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, and now wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and everyone's favorite hobbit Elijah Wood, Method Man (Clifford Smith) is currently putting his name in the hat for the MCU. The actor/rapper made a splash on Instagram with an image that portrays the hip-hop legend as the time traveling mutant Lucas Bishop, or Bishop for short. The 50 year old talent tagged Marvel, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige, the House of Mouse's head cheese at Marvel. He went on to say, "Thanx for the look, now if we can get @marvel and @marvelstudios on board..er 'body tag." You can take a look at Method Man's X-Men look below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Scarlett Johansson Was ‘in the Hospital in Labor’ Shortly After ‘Black Widow’ Release

Mom on the move! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost‘s first child together may have arrived weeks before Us Weekly confirmed the news. Deadline‘s Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr. discussed the drama surrounding Black Widow‘s theatrical release in a column published on Wednesday, August 18, claiming the 36-year-old actress was “in the hospital in labor” as Disney responded to her lawsuit, which she filed while “heavily pregnant.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Elizabeth Olsen Shares the Totally Embarrassing But Relatable Thing She Did As a Kid

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married. Elizabeth Olsen may come from a famous family, but she's still incredibly relatable. Case in point: She just confirmed that she also did that embarrassing thing where you pretend to be in a movie with your crush. As she told W Magazine, her celebrity crush while growing up was Frank Sinatra, so naturally, she "would do scenes with him in my bathroom."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
Moviesthenerdstash.com

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Reunited in ‘Ghosted’

Initially reported in an exclusive by Deadline, Marvel fan-favorites Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are being reunited. The two are set to star in an Apple TV+ exclusive movie titled Ghosted, currently being developed by Skydance. Ghosted is described as a romantic action-adventure. Dexter Fletcher is set to be the...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shang-Chi star wants to be part of Marvel’s first musical

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases next week, and star, Simu Liu, is already discussing plans for his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with RadioTimes, the MCU actor jokingly revealed that he hopes the next time we see Shang-Chi will be in a Marvel musical.
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Reportedly Severs Ties with Scarlett Johansson Following Black Widow Controversy

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Scarlett Johansson is one of the pioneers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when you think about it, she's the last person you would expect to have problems with Marvel Studios and Disney. However, things took a shocking turn when the Natasha Romanoff actress sued the House of Mouse, claiming that the company violated their contract by making Black Widow available via Disney+'s Premier Access when the original deal was to have it screen exclusively in theaters.
Retailepicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Clarifies Wolverine's MCU Return

There is little doubt that people are still hoping that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the Logan star had teased about reprising the role when he shared fan art along with a photo of himself hanging out with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.
CelebritiesEW.com

What Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit means for the future of the movie business

A new front opened in Hollywood's so-called streaming wars last week when Scarlett Johansson filed suit against the Walt Disney Co., alleging that the studio breached her contract by releasing Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time. The longtime Marvel star is arguing that Disney bilked her out of millions of dollars by making Black Widow available to purchase on its streaming service, as her compensation for the film was "based largely on 'box office' receipts."
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Dwayne Johnson has “flirted” with starring in a Marvel movie

Next year we’ll finally get to see Dwayne Johnson play a superhero, well, antihero, in the DCEU movie Black Adam. Could we soon see him in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, though? Well, it seems like Marvel Studios and The Rock might not be in a committed relationship yet, they’ve certainly been flirting with each other.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit Just Got Some Surprise Support From A Major Hollywood Producer

July 9 marked the long-awaited debut of Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson is still getting plenty of attention for her ninth and final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (including her brief appearance in Captain Marvel), but not for the reasons we were expecting. Last week, Johansson sued Disney over the company allegedly breaching its contract with her when it made Black Widow available on Disney+ Premier Access alongside its theatrical run. Numerous people in the entertainment industry have expressed support for Johansson’s legal crusade, and now we can count producer Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, among that bunch.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Supports Scarlett Johansson's Decision to Sue Disney Over Black Widow Release

Dune director Denis Villeneuve said that he supports Scarlett Johansson’s decision to sue Disney over the Black Widow release. In an interview with La Presse, the filmmaker explained that the entire film industry is in uncharted territory right now. Streaming releases alongside theatrical debuts has complicated matters even further. Villeneuve has been adamant about people seeing Dune in theaters because he believes the movie should be experienced on the big screen first. This has led to some outcry amongst moviegoers who state that this flies in the face of health realities for millions of people around the world. Johansson and the director are both pointing towards the power balance in these contracts though. It’s a conversation worth having as the companies are allowed to edit some agreements here and there on the fly. Talent and crews are beholden to a new environment that wasn’t agreed upon beforehand.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Here’s How Hayley Atwell Could Look As Live-Action Captain Carter

When it comes to naming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved and popular supporting players, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter has to be right up there with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, especially now that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has finally ascended to leading man status thanks to his Disney Plus solo series.

