Christian Bale To Play Drug Smuggling Preacher In New Biopic

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the greatest actors of his generation with an astonishing track record of acclaimed and most often chameleonic performances, Christian Bale is known to be very selective when it comes to choosing his projects. In fact, the 47 year-old is currently on one of the longest onscreen sabbaticals of a career that began all the way back in 1986, having not appeared in a movie since Best Picture nominee Ford v Ferrari was released in November 2019.

