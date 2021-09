CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Val Kilmer has been a major player in Hollywood for nearly 40 years now, but it seems like the Juilliard-trained actor never really got to tell his story until the release of his Val documentary. One of the best movies on Amazon Prime, this personal journey through Kilmer's life, career, and battle with throat cancer is told through decades of personal footage that the actor captured at home, on the sets of some of his biggest movies, and other places around the world that are near and dear to his heart.