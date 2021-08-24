Cancel
Some Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Blocking Henry Cavill DCEU Return

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the most recent batch of rumors, Henry Cavill is no longer under contract as the DCEU’s Superman, despite reports making the rounds last summer that he’d inked an extension. Regardless of his current status, three big screen appearances in ten and a half years is a very poor return given the actor’s clear love for the character and desire to leave a much bigger impact than the one he was afforded the chance to make.

