Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Indiana Running Back Stevie Scott Signed by Denver Broncos

By Tom Brew
Posted by 
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 9 days ago

It didn't take long for former Indiana running back Stevie Scott to find another home in the NFL. Scott signed with the Denver Broncos after getting cut by the New Orleans Saints last week.

Scott, a Syracuse, N.Y., native who was a three-year starter at Indiana from 2018 through 2020, wasn't chosen in April's 2021 NFL Draft, but he was quickly scooped up by the Saints as an undrafted free agent soon thereafter. He worked out with the Saints all summer, but was one of their first cuts last week. He did not play in the Saints' first preseason game.

Denver signed Scott after running back Adrian Killins' was injured in their second preseason game over the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend., Denver has added more depth to the position group.

Scott is one of just three Hoosiers to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, and he is No. 4 all-time in touchdowns at Indiana, and No. 9 all-time in rushing yards. Scott was a two-time second-team all-Big Ten selection and one-time honorable mention selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOSwS_0bb6tPXe00
Former Indiana running back Stevie Scott went undrafted in 2021, but he signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints soon thereafter. He was cut last week, but was quickly picked up by the Denver Broncos. (Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports)

Scott grades out well in pass protection, and has always been good at finding the end zone. He doesn't have elite speed, but those tangibles should help him stick somewhere in the NFL. Denver is the next shot.

The Broncos are 2-0 so far in the postseason after going x-x in 2020.

He will join Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman and Damarea Crockett at running back on the Broncos' roster.

The Broncos' website said that Scott will wear No. 32 for Denver.

Like all NFL teams, Denver must trim its roster to 80 players before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and then cut their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. Following that, they can add 16 players to their practice squad for the season.

Scott has at least one familiar face in Denver. Former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson was a fifth-round selection of the Broncos back in April.

The Broncos will have their final preseason game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. They open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 on the road against the New York Giants.

Comments / 0

HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
429
Followers
444
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The New Orleans Saints#Nfl Draft#The Seattle Seahawks#The Los Angeles Rams#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Possible trade destinations for Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Well, Broncos Country, we have our answer. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter of the 2021 Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock?. I am incredibly disappointed in the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater the starter of the Denver...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLMyWabashValley.com

Griffith lands with Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colo. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith. Jonas now lands on the Broncos 53-man roster and is expected to play a big role in special teams after shining for the 49ers in his first NFL preseason. Head coach Vic Fangio says, “We...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLAOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLbardown.com

Bruce Arians had a fantastic response to Antonio Brown punching a Titans DB in the face

While training camp is always fun when it finally rolls around, the sparks don’t truly fly until joint practices begin. Joint practices means you can feel comfortable cheering when your DBs intercept a ball without wondering why your quarterback threw the pick. It’s the first time players can really get the competitive juices truly flowing, and stuff can become personal quick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.

Comments / 0

Community Policy