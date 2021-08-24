NOTICE TO BID The Wells Bridge...
NOTICE TO BID The Wells Bridge Fire District is soliciting quotes for a supplier(s) for the following: 1200 gallons Fuel oil 300 gallons Diesel 150 gallons Ethanol free 90% octane gas 75 gallons Propane September 2020 to July 2021 gallons used. Quote should include number of gallons and/or a capped price per gallon. Quote good for October 1, 2021 "" September 30, 2022. Send quotes in an envelope clearly marked "Bid" to be received no later than Saturday, September 10, 2021 to: Wells Bridge Fire District PO Box 121 Wells Bridge, NY 13859 Bid will be opened on Monday, September 13, 2021. The Wells Bridge Fire Distirct reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Barbara F. Burnham Secretary/Treasurer.marketplace.thedailystar.com
Comments / 0