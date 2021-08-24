Cancel
Apex Legends Season 10 review – Perfect launch interrupted by Seer’s OP abilities

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends Emergence is an engaging update with a strong set of additions, but the overtuned kit of the new Legend Seer dampened the otherwise excellent launch. Despite releasing all the way back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale title Apex Legends is more popular than ever. With the game even drawing in content creators from Warzone, it’s easy to see why there’s been so much excitement around the latest Season 10 update.

#Apex Legends#Interrupt#Xbox One#Respawn Entertainment#Warzone#Emergence#Ranked Arenas#Fuse#Passive#Ambush Master#Legacy#Rampage#Landslide
