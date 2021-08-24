Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Realtek SDK vulnerability exploitation attempts detected (CVE-2021-35395)

By Zeljka Zorz
helpnetsecurity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat actors are attempting to exploit CVE-2021-35395, a group of vulnerabilities in the web interface of the Realtek SDK, to spread Mirai malware to vulnerable IoT devices. A week ago, IoT Inspector researchers released details about four CVE-numbered flaws (CVE-2021-35392, CVE-2021-35393, CVE-2021-35394, and CVE-2021-35395) affecting the Realtek SDK, which comes with a specific system on a chip (SoC) manufactured by Taiwanese semiconductor company Realtek.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Cve#Network Security#Sdk#Realtek Sdk#Iot Inspector#Cve#Taiwanese#Wi Fi#Israeli#Sam Seamless Network#Palo Alto Networks#Juniper Networks#Arcadyan#Repotec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How Grab is using Kafka in fraud detection

When Grab first built its technology stack for fraud detection and prevention, the in-house software was intertwined with internal systems, making it difficult to achieve interoperability if it were to open it up to partners such as e-commerce and financial technology (fintech) firms. So, before it launched Grab Defence, as...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Elastic acquires Cmd to bring comprehensive cloud runtime security to customers

Elastic announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cmd to give customers deep visibility into cloud workloads and perform expert detection and prevention on cloud-native data. Together with Elastic’s recent announcement to acquire build.security, Cmd will add runtime security capabilities to Elastic Limitless XDR, unifying security information...
TechnologyZDNet

Rockspace mesh Wi-Fi system review: Connect over 5GHz

I liked the ease of setting up the Rockspace mesh system when I reviewed it in 2020, so I was interested to take a look at Rockspace's tri-and whole-home mesh Wi-FI. A mesh Wi-Fi is a set of multiple devices, called nodes, that work as one system to blend your home Wi-Fi coverage to ensure even coverage across all areas. Your standard modem router broadcasts its signal from its location -- meaning that, in some areas of your home, WI-Fi coverage can be less than optimal. Having a mesh system will ensure that all areas of your home receive a good strong signal.
ComputersZDNet

Ransomware: Now attackers are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities

Cyber criminals are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities in their attempts to infect victims with ransomware – and the number of ransomware groups attempting to take advantage of unpatched networks is likely to grow. The remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-34527 and CVE-2021-1675) in Windows Print Spooler – a service enabled by...
Softwaremartechseries.com

zvelo Releases Malicious Detailed Detection Feed™ — Global Malicious Threat Detection Plus Metadata and IOCs for Blocking and Threat Research

Zvelo is excited to announce the release of Malicious Detailed Detection Feed™ (MDDF) — The most recent addition to zvelo’s advanced zveloCTI™ (Cyber Threat Intelligence) feeds. MDDF delivers highly curated malicious threat intelligence to identify, confirm and enrich intelligence data on malicious URLs and malware files for quick and decisive action by defenders.
Technologycisco.com

Threat Protection: The REvil Ransomware

The REvil ransomware family has been in the news due to its involvement in high-profile incidents, such as the JBS cyberattack and the Kaseya supply chain attack. Yet this threat carries a much more storied history, with varying functionality from one campaign to the next. The threat actors behind REvil...
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation is a little insecure

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) scheme may not be as secure as its claims according to a team of Berlin boffins. The team at Technische Universität Berlin has devised an attack that defeats the system of protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Windows 365 performance and benchmarks

Last week Microsoft launched their new Windows 365 cloud service providing the Windows operating system and virtual Windows computers you can access from almost any device. Microsoft launched the service with a free trial available but unfortunately due to “unbelievable response” has closed invitations for the near future although you can still register to be included on the waiting list.
ComputersCSO

Ransomware recovery: 8 steps to successfully restore from backup

According to a ransomware survey report released in June by Keeper Security, 49% of companies hit by ransomware paid the ransom—and another 22% declined to say whether they paid or not. Part of the reason is the lack of backups—specifically, the lack of usable backups. Backups must be safe from...
SoftwareTechRadar

Best translation software of 2021

The best translation software makes it simple and easy to deliver localized digital content to overseas markets. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This applies to everything from your office documents to your online assets, such as webpages, into different languages. While translation software previously suffered...
Softwaredevops.com

Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Google today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

A Third of Global Companies Have Experienced Ransomware Attack, Survey Finds

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Roughly a third of large international companies have faced a ransomware attack or other data break in the last 12 months, according to a new survey by the International Data Corporation, a market intelligence company.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
TechnologyCSO

Amazon Sidewalk highlights network security visibility risks consumer services pose

New research from security firm Cato Networks has highlighted potential security risks surrounding the use of Amazon sidewalk and other consumer-grade services that connect to corporate networks due to a lack of visibility. The research also discovered a novel use of Houdini malware to spoof devices and exfiltrate data within the user agent field, a method often undetected by legacy security systems. The findings come as vast numbers of employees continue to work from home and connect to corporate networks remotely.
Softwareprotocol.com

How indelible cloud storage could solve the ransomware problem

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: a ransomware deterrent, a surprise in Intel's latest chip and there's gold in them thar surveillance drones. The Big Story. Pay now, don't pay later. Ransomware...

Comments / 0

Community Policy