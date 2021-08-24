Realtek SDK vulnerability exploitation attempts detected (CVE-2021-35395)
Threat actors are attempting to exploit CVE-2021-35395, a group of vulnerabilities in the web interface of the Realtek SDK, to spread Mirai malware to vulnerable IoT devices. A week ago, IoT Inspector researchers released details about four CVE-numbered flaws (CVE-2021-35392, CVE-2021-35393, CVE-2021-35394, and CVE-2021-35395) affecting the Realtek SDK, which comes with a specific system on a chip (SoC) manufactured by Taiwanese semiconductor company Realtek.www.helpnetsecurity.com
