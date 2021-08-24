Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

Nikeo Collins appointed as Chief of Police

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Natchitoches City Council approved the appointment of Captain Nikeo Collins as Chief of Police for the Natchitoches Police Department at its Aug. 23 meeting. Collins has dedicated 27 years to the police department, starting as a reserve where he volunteered his time while also enrolled as a student at Northwestern State University. He started full time in 1996 as a patrolman, working his way through the department as he progressed. In 1998 he started in Investigations and was introduced to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

