Milwaukee, WI—The Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Robert Carpenter to a one-year AHL Contract for the 2021-22 season. Carpenter joins the Admirals from the Bridgeport SoundTigers where he has spent the past two seasons. During the shortened 2020-21 campaign he tallied four goals and dished out three assists for seven points to go along with four penalty minutes in 19 games. In 49 career pro games, all with the SoundTigers, he has accumulated 20 points (g-11a) and 20 PIMS in 49 contests.