Illinois lawmaker seeks numbers on pediatric COVID-19 cases

An Illinois lawmaker says he is frustrated with a lack of transparency from state health officials on COVID-19 cases among children. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, said he asked the Illinois Department of Public Health for the number of cases and hospitalizations of children with COVID-19 but can’t get an answer. He says the data will help school officials know the real level of mitigation in school settings and the data could either confirm or refute the need for mandates by the governor, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois State Board of Education.