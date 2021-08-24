Exploring Popular zkEVM Solutions: AppliedZKP, Matter Labs, Hermez, and Sin7Y

Since the technology explosion of the Ethereum ZK-Rollups (ZKR), various ZKR-based Layer2 schemes have blossomed, including decentralized exchange (DEX) Loopring that utilizes the order-list solution, the AMM-featured DEX ZKSwap, and the privacy-supporting zk.money. These ZK-Rollups schemes have enriched the Ethereum Layer2 ecosystem with Layer1 security, which can be called the "most" secure Ethereum scaling schemes. However, these schemes can only support specific application scenarios. They cannot support common contract development because zero-knowledge proof (ZKP)'s general circuit itself is very complicated and the design and implementation can be very complex due to the limitation of Ethereum gas fees/data. It can be said that zkEVM is the crown jewel of Ethereum scaling schemes.