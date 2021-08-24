Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Exploring Popular zkEVM Solutions: AppliedZKP, Matter Labs, Hermez, and Sin7Y

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the technology explosion of the Ethereum ZK-Rollups (ZKR), various ZKR-based Layer2 schemes have blossomed, including decentralized exchange (DEX) Loopring that utilizes the order-list solution, the AMM-featured DEX ZKSwap, and the privacy-supporting zk.money. These ZK-Rollups schemes have enriched the Ethereum Layer2 ecosystem with Layer1 security, which can be called the "most" secure Ethereum scaling schemes. However, these schemes can only support specific application scenarios. They cannot support common contract development because zero-knowledge proof (ZKP)'s general circuit itself is very complicated and the design and implementation can be very complex due to the limitation of Ethereum gas fees/data. It can be said that zkEVM is the crown jewel of Ethereum scaling schemes.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

493
Followers
8K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evm#Solution#Hackers#The Ethereum Zk Rollups#Zkr#Layer2#Dex#Layer1#Matter Labs#Post State#Zkevm#L1#Stack Memory Storage#Merkle Tree#Q Op#Vyper#Llvm#Uvm#Main State Machine#Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Computerscoingeek.com

Ethereum forks after critical bug affects 54% of nodes

It seems like every week we are reporting on problems related to the Ethereum network. This week, Vitalik Buterin’s brainchild was rocked by a critical bug that affected an estimated 54% of nodes. This is the second time in as many years that Ethereum has experienced critical bugs that caused...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Cardano Launches Smart Contracts on Testnet, Pushing ADA to New Highs

Cardano is billed as the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy. Image: Shutterstock. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, has surged to a new record-high of $3.09 on Thursday amid a wider market comeback. The token has been rallying for the past month in...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Fantom Token Jumps 50% After $315 Million DeFi Program Launch

The announcement of a new builder-centric incentive program gave a huge boost to Fantom’s native token, FTM, propelling its price by roughly 50% since yesterday. FTM trading started at roughly $0.57 on August 30, according to crypto metrics platform CoinGecko. However, the token quickly surged to a daily high of...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Understanding the current state of P2P Token Swaps

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. This principle rings as loud and clear in DeFi as it does in all value systems keen on diffusing control and breaking corporate structures. The rise of open finance solutions powered by publicly accessible code, continuously refined by the wider community, exemplifies how the benefits...
Engineeringoutsourcing-pharma.com

Cloud lab solution empowers access of research tech from miles away

Emerald Cloud Lab’s remote, automated laboratory technology puts pieces of advanced scientific equipment within the reach of smaller research outfits. Depending on the scope and complexity of the research at hand, the items of equipment needed to perform vital tests can be numerous, sizeable, and expensive. The lack of available lab space, investment funds, and even time needed to conduct tests on these advanced machines can make it difficult (if not impossible) for start-up and mid-size operations to get their hands on such machines, and thereby compete with bigger contract research organizations (CROs).
Gas PricePosted by
HackerNoon

Will High Gas Fees Pose a Roadblock to Blockchain Adoption?

It’s simple logic — if a driver can’t afford to put fuel in their tank, they won’t get where they need to go. A similar principle applies to making transactions on the blockchain; if users can’t justify the gas fees associated with processing and validating transactions, they won’t be able to make them.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Ensuring Security: A Guide for Web and Mobile Application Development

If you’re anything like us, cracking open a clean text editor to build a new application or service is an empowering experience (after all, the endless possibilities sit right at the intersection where our fingertips meet our imagination). Like many before us, we set out to build the core of our application ensuring we crush our user’s pain points!
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Invest in Digital Assets and Blockchain Startups with Maggie Wu

Ishan Pandey: Hi Maggie Wu, welcome to our “Behind the Startup” series. Tell us about yourself and the story behind Krypital?. Maggie Wu: I was born in China and came to the U.S. 15 years ago. I’ve been an entrepreneur for more than 15 years. Before entering the crypto space, I was in the investment field. Since 2017, I have started to pay attention to and invest in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.
DesignPosted by
HackerNoon

The Design Flaw with Asterisk

Attempting to reuse the wheel instead of reinventing it. Adding the Social Media Share Buttons Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada. How Content Creators are Powering a Lucrative Niche in Consumer Finance by @cyberguyesq. Join Hacker Noon. Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy