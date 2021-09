India restored pride in their batting and forced England to strive hard for their wickets, an experience that will stand them in good stead on the flat pitches of Australia. India remain 139 behind at 215 for two with England still in a dominant position to level the series because there is so much time left in the match, but Cheteshwar Pujara signalled a full return to form with 91, and Virat Kohli had that hard-edged look in his eyes as he grafted his way to 45, their stand 99 by the close.