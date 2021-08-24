Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Prateek Kuhad releases music video of 'Khone Do'

birminghamnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has unveiled the music video of his song 'Khone Do', which appears on his recently released Hindi EP, 'Shehron Ke Raaz'. Directed by filmmaker Reema Sengupta (aka Reema Maya), the video meanders through fantastical dreamscapes -- with the collage art brought...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prateek Kuhad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Art#Dance#Ani#Bollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshot1061.com

Lizzo Releases ‘Rumors’ With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It’s true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo’s first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, “All the rumors are true, yeah.”
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Music Video For ‘Brutal’

Olivia Rodrigo announced on her Instagram page the release of her new music video for the song Brutal. This is the first song on her no. 1 debut album, SOUR. This release makes it Olivia’s fourth video release after releasing videos for Deja Vu, Driver’s Licence and good 4 u.
MusicNME

THE BOYZ hit the pool in teaser for ‘Thrill Ride’ music video

THE BOYZ have released a brand-new teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Thrill Ride’. The boyband hit the pool, play some basketball and head to the arcadye in the vacation-themed teaser, which also features individual shots of the group’s members where they pose cheerfully as they are splashed with water. “We thrill, thrillin’ out / Thrill, trilling ride, thrill, thrilling ride / How you feelin’,” THE BOYZ sing in the clip.
Musicallkpop.com

7 CF songs by K-Pop artists that deserve to be on albums

MAMAMOO - 'Gleam'. MAMAMOO's 'Gleam' is easily one of the best commercial film songs ever. It was meant for the South Korean eyewear brand Davich Optical Chain and the music video places a heavy emphasis on the members' gorgeous eyewear. However, if one were to listen to the song by itself, the lyrics are exquisite and the melody, classic MAMAMOO.
MusicYour EDM

Famba Drops Music Video For “Games We Play” ft. Brando & MKLA

Famba is enjoying quite an amazing year. His first single “Still Call You Mine” has amassed over 2 millions global streams and earned love from fans all over the world. His most recent single, “Games We Play“, a first time collaboration with talented vocalists Brando & MKLA, is already on its way to becoming another hit for the talented young producer.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Chris Grey releases video for “I should be happy”

Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter and producer, Chris Grey has released his new single, “I should be happy”. The song touches upon themes of social anxiety & hidden depression, highlighting how many of us silently feel. The music video for “I should be happy” proves to be the ultimate compliment to the...
Musicedmidentity.com

Feed Me Releases Music Video for “Reckless” and Announces New Album

Feed Me teams up with Tasha Baxter for “Reckless,” the first single to surface from his forthcoming album on Sotto Voce. After releasing his stunning album High Street Creeps in 2019 and landing a number of releases on Monstercat and Circus Records in 2020, things had been seemingly quiet from Feed Me this year. But those who have followed him closely on social media knew that something special was in the works as the renowned artist teased that his new album was done two months ago. Today, the first taste of that album has arrived with the release of “Reckless” which sees him team up with Tasha Baxter.
MusicVulture

Lorde Satirizes Spirituality in Her “Mood Ring” Music Video

Our horoscope did not prepare us for Lorde to release a spirituality-themed single aimed at the Pluto-in-Scorpio generation. (Millennials.) “Mood Ring,” Lorde’s third single from her imminent new album, Solar Power, arrived in the daylight today, along with a music video and a pre-premiere livestream. “This was the first Solar Power video that we shot,” Lorde teased ahead of the video. “So fun to shoot, so relaxing.” Not not an ode to a certain Asian-owned queer bar in Bushwick, “Mood Ring” is a satirical “song about trying to feel spiritually connected in the modern world” and all the things we buy to facilitate that, astrology-themed cocktails included. Starring a blonde who is not Ella Yelich-O’Connor (“I’m open to names,” Lorde says), the video sees her using crystals, vitamins, sun salutations, and more to “get well from the inside.” “Obviously, when making this album I did a deep dive into ’60s flower-child culture,” Lorde says in a release. “I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.” Well, we’ll certainly need a visit to our local healer after this callout! Solar Power arrives in just three sunrises, on August 20.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Releases Music Video For 'The Future Is Behind Us'

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have released the music video for "The Future Is Behind Us", the latest song taken from the band's new album, "Colors II", which came out today (Friday, August 20) via Sumerian Records. Director Erez Bader of Silent Flight Productions comments: "'Colors...
WorldNME

CL makes a powerful return with music video for ‘Spicy’

South Korean rapper CL has made her highly anticipated return with her brand-new single ‘Spicy’. The musician dropped the single along with its accompanying video treatment in the early hours of August 24, as a pre-release track for her upcoming ‘ALPHA’ album. The visual features various clips of the former...
Casper, WYPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Rapper ‘Rage’ Release New Music Video With His Father

Casper Hip-Hop has evolved over the years. Just like regular Rap music, locally, we have several sub-genres, which include everything from hardcore, horror-core, trap music, backpack and hick hop. But sometimes a song will cross over into multiple genres. That is the case with the latest song and the accompanying music video, from local artist, Andrew "Rage" Armstrong.
Musicmxdwn.com

Angels & Airwaves Release Bouncy New Single “Losing My Mind” Along With Accompanying Music Video

Angels & Airwaves released a music video alongside their new single “Losing My Mind,” on July 29 for their upcoming album LIFEFORMS which is set to release on September 24. Their newest single takes a slightly different approach from their normal style sporting a more vivacious disco-centered rock tone. Not to mention that the video itself takes an unexpected creative route.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Releases ‘Come To Life’ Music Video: Watch

Kanye West’s new album DONDA is streaming really well and currently projected to move a total of 350k copies in the first week which will give it a clear #1 spot on the Billboard 200. The first single off the album being promoted on radio is apparently a mix between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy