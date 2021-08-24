Constable: Annual Wiffle ball tourney in Naperville turns these men into the Backyard Boys
Athletic and full of energy, a bunch of Madison Junior High School boys made Wiffle ball their Naperville neighborhood pastime a decade ago. "The second the bell rang, we'd run home from school. School ended at 2:30 and we'd start a game by 3 p.m.," remembers Matthew Meier, 23, a management consultant for a health care company in Chicago. His parents, Terry and Cindy Meier, hosted the games in their backyard in the Farmington subdivision, and his younger brother, Patrick, 22, now an investment banking analyst, also played. The fenced-in yard had trees and a swing set in the field of play, but the boys made it work.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0