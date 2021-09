Visa on arrival allows you to complete the appropriate documentation once you reach your destination. You simply need to submit a few documents and pay the required costs. Most of us are hesitant to travel overseas because they believe visa applications are fraught with too many unknowns. All your well-laid plans could be thwarted if your visa application is denied. But there is a way around it. Visa on arrival allows you to complete the appropriate documentation once you reach your destination. You simply need to submit a few documents and pay the required costs.