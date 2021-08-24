Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

In his brand-new HBO comedy special You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans shares his experiences as a father, brother, and son. Over the course of the hour-long special, Marlon also delves into some of his greatest fears in life. (Spoiler: People with outie belly buttons have made it to the top of the list.) He also touches on the cheating scandal that put an end to his relationship with Angelica Zachary. What's more, he also shares anecdotes about his kids.