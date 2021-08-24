Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon Wayans is to star in a Halloween comedy for Netflix. The 49-year-old actor will both feature in and produce the untitled movie for the streaming giant with the film directed by Jeff Wadlow.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jeff Wadlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans Sing Each Other Aretha Franklin's Hits

Jennifer Hudson approached playing the legendary Aretha Franklin with the utmost reverence, giving a moving performance as the soul icon in the new film Respect. When we got her together with co-star Marlon Wayans, however, it became pretty hard for the actors to not deeply embrace their silly sides. These two had an absolute blast playing a game where they had to finish the lyric from some of Aretha's biggest hits.
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Who Are Marlon Wayans' Kids? Inside the Comedian's Family

In his brand-new HBO comedy special You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans shares his experiences as a father, brother, and son. Over the course of the hour-long special, Marlon also delves into some of his greatest fears in life. (Spoiler: People with outie belly buttons have made it to the top of the list.) He also touches on the cheating scandal that put an end to his relationship with Angelica Zachary. What's more, he also shares anecdotes about his kids.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Pawn Stars' Leaving Netflix Soon

If you were looking forward to catching up on Pawn Stars via Netflix, you'll want to add that to your to-do list as soon as possible. The History Channel series is one of the many programs that will be leaving Netflix in September. So, you should definitely check out Netflix sometime soon if you want to get your Pawn Stars fix.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This Forgotten 90s Damon Wayans Comedy Is Taking Over Netflix

He’s bad to the bone. And he’s dominating streaming this week. Major Payne, the hilarious Damon Wayans comedy, is Netflix’s fourth most popular film on the streaming service today across U.S. audiences. The flick, directed by Nick Castle, features Wayans as Marine Benson Winifred Payne. After a successful military operation...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Gabourey Sidibe Stars in ‘If I Go Missing the Witches Did It’ Paranormal Comedy Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Gabourey Sidibe is about to get lost in her first scripted podcast role. Sidibe (“Precious,” “Empire”) will star in podcast “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” a satirical paranormal thriller involving her character’s mysterious disappearance, from podcast studio/network Realm. Written by Pia Wilson (staff writer on National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”), the satirical series follows Jenna (played by Sidibe) who, after a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, has vanished without a trace. The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Barry’: HBO Teases Bill Hader Comedy Season 3 Return to Production (PHOTO)

Barry‘s back…back to filming that is. HBO teased the dark comedy’s return to production with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler. The Emmy-winning series has been delayed like many others due to COVID, but the sweet tease is offering fans some hope that the beloved titular hitman will grace screens sometime soon. For those who may have forgotten (since the show hasn’t been on air since 2019), Barry tells the story of a professional killer who gets a taste for L.A.’s theater scene.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lands next lead movie role in new comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is set to star opposite Shrill's Luka Jones in Bar Fight, a new comedy from The Orville's Jim Mahoney. The movie, which is said to have wrapped production in Los Angeles this week (via Deadline), follows exes Nina and Allen, who try to keep their break-up as amicable as possible by splitting everything in their lives 50/50.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Sandra Oh Shines in Netflix’s Academic Comedy-Drama ‘The Chair’

Set in a college English department, The Chair offers a funny and nuanced look at campus culture wars. As the first woman and the first person of color to lead the department, Professor Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) plans to shake up her college’s old-fashioned image. But she soon learns that her dream job is actually a nightmare, torn between clashing factions at work and at home.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Love the Coopers’ on Netflix? Where To Watch the Holiday Comedy

It may not be the holiday season yet, but dealing with your extended family can be a handful at any point during the year. One movie that understands this perfectly? The 2015 comedy Love the Coopers, which brings A-list stars like Diane Keaton, Olivia Wilde, and Amanda Seyfried together for some Christmas chaos. If you’re ready to check it out for yourself, we can help you find where to stream Love the Coopers.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Lil Rel Howery & Josh Brener To Headline ‘Bromates’ Comedy Exec Produced By Snoop Dogg

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy) and Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) are set to headline Bromates, a comedy feature exec produced by Snoop Dogg, which is slated for release in 2022. The latest from writer-director Court Crandall (Old School) revolves around two best friends who break up with their girlfriends at the same time, subsequently deciding to move in with each other. The film also stars Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), Brendan Scannell (Bonding), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Jessica Lowe (Minx), Flula Borg, (The Suicide Squad), Ken Davitan (Borat) and Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story). Christopher Kemper of Palmetto Clean Technology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy