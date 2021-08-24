Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Samantha Morton starring in She Said

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Morton has joined the cast of 'She Said'. The 44-year-old star is attached to the new drama about the New York Times newspaper's investigation department that oversaw the revelations of a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents and assaults on women by the disgraced movie mogul in 2017.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Morton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Star#Drama#Disgraced#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Sam Reid to star in AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' series

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Belle and The Astronaut Wives Club actor Sam Reid has signed on to play the lead Lestat in AMC's planned horror drama, Interview with the Vampire. The character was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie, Interview with the Vampire, and by Stuart Townsend in the 2002 prequel, Queen of the Damned.
MoviesFirst Showing

Feminist Dark Comedy 'What She Said' Trailer Starring Jenny Lester

"So you're mad that a bunch of people love you enough to show up and see you through something awful?" 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for What She Said, a "feminist dark comedy" that is debuting on VOD next month. When Sam decides to drop the charges against her rapist, her friends and her siblings gather to stage a Thanksgiving intervention at her family's remote cabin where she has run off to escape. It's a "kitchen sink family drama with a black comedy heart" at its core, and the filmmakers ultimately wanted to tell "what's hopefully a very human story about a deeply nuanced and often flawed woman and her messy, misstepping, well-meaning chosen family that raillies around her." Starring Jenny Lester, Britt Michael Gordon, Paige Berkovitz, Juliana Jurenas, and Peter Evangelista. This seems like one of these films that doesn't sound like it will be that good on paper, but as a film it's actually something special to discover.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead's Connie Returns for “Horror Movie” Season 11 Episode

Connie lives! The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang reveals what's next for Lauren Ridloff's "resilient" zombie apocalypse survivor when she stars in her own "little horror movie" in Season 11. While trying to escape a cave teeming with walkers and Whisperers, an explosive cave-in traps Connie and Magna (Nadia Hilker) in the mid-season 10 episode "Squeeze." When Magna makes it out, returning to Hilltop during a fiery battle in the Whisperer War, she reveals Connie disappeared in Alpha's (Samantha Morton) zombie horde. Connie remains missing until the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," where it's Bloodsworth Island dweller Virgil (Kevin Carroll) who finds her alive in the woods near Oceanside.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Stephanie Corneliussen Joins Screen Gems Film ‘The Bride’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot, Legion) is the latest addition to Screen Gems’ film, The Bride. She’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart). The Bride is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations. Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) will direct from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing. Corneliussen is perhaps best known for her turn as Joanna Wellick in USA Network’s critically acclaimed drama series, Mr. Robot. The actress most recently starred in the final season of Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion. Her other credits include Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, HBO’s Emmy nominated TV movie Hello Ladies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and ABC’s Deception. Corneliussen is represented by PCM International, Lindberg Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Oblivion Song’ Based on Robert Kirkman Graphic Novel

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in and produce a filmed adaptation of “Oblivion Song,” a graphic novel series co-written by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman. “Oblivion Song” was a comic series of five books released by Image Comics beginning in 2018. It’s the story of a man named Nathan Cole who makes daily trips to rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape known as Oblivion, a part of Philadelphia lost a decade earlier along with 300,000 of its citizens.
CelebritiesStamford Advocate

Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia

Zeta-Jones will appear in a guest starring role as the iconic Addams family matriarch in the series, titled “Wednesday.” She joins previously announced cast members Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán. Ortega will star as Wednesday while Guzmán will play Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband. More from Variety. “Wednesday,” which received an...
Movieslrmonline.com

Colman Domingo On How He Brought William Burke To The Candyman Mythology

This past weekend was the release of Universal Pictures’ Candyman. Despite all the hardships that our country is unfortunately going through, the film was able to exceed the box office expectations. The film features Colman Domingo who you should already know from films like Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Or television series like AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead. In Candyman, you may recall his voice from the trailer, serving as a storyteller of the urban legend that is Candyman. Of course, he ends up being someone a little more complex.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Michael Cudlitz and Jason Douglas will star in new action thriller Red Stone

Former Walking Dead actors have been very busy with new projects. Steven Yeun is making headlines with all his success, Laurie Holden has been cast in The Boys, Sarah Wayne Callies has a new scripted podcast, and so much more. Deadline announced the news about the action thriller Red Stone that will feature Walking Dead actors Michael Cudlitz and Jason Douglas.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"

While many music lovers know of Barry Hankerson as some nefarious character who has been holding onto Aaliyah's catalog for decades, he has had quite an influential career in the music industry. Hankerson would be instrumental in developing R. Kelly's career early on, and it was him that introduced his young niece to the twenty-something singer. The pair were encouraged to work on music together, and soon, Kelly reportedly coerced Aaliyah into a sexual relationship.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy