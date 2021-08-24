Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals win over Houston Monday

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 9 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last week before sweeping the Chicago Cubs this past weekend. Perez has 81 RBIs this season, which leads the team and is a career best, eclipsing the 80 he had in both 2017 and 2018.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al West#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The Houston Astros 7 1#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMiddletown Press

Díaz hit in 10th propels Astros to 6-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Royals log third straight comeback win over Astros

Hunter Dozier's two-run home run in the seventh inning gave Kansas City a 3-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday night, the Royals' third consecutive victory to open a four-game series. The game ended on a play at the plate, when Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Dozier Homer Helps Royals to 3rd Straight Win Over Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night. Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League. Nicky Lopez had three hits for the Royals. Domingo Tapia earned the victory and Scott Barlow picked up his seventh save. Taylor took the loss.
MLBKVOE

Astros rally for 6-3 win over Royals in 10 innings

The Kansas City Royals came up short Thursday afternoon, losing to the Houston Astros 6-3 in 10 innings. The Royals scored 1st on a Salvador Perez sacrifice fly in the first inning. Nicky Lopez added a 2 run home run in the 3rd inning to give the Royals a 3-0...
MLBarcamax.com

Defense falters early, bats go quiet as Kansas City Royals win streak ends in Houston

Defensive miscues put the Kansas City Royals in an early hole, and their offense never got started as the four-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Houston. The Royals had just four hits and were shut out for the eighth time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in front of an announced 22,964 at Minute Maid Park. They can still salvage a series victory with a win on Wednesday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Perez Homers, Seager Answers in M’s 4-3 Win Over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home. Perez nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth. Nicky Lopez scored from first to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3, but Drew Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros deliver walk-off win over Royals in 10th in Alex Bregman's return

Alex Bregman bounded out of the dugout. None of his teammates followed. Embarrassed but elated, Bregman bent over at third base to conceal his grin. He soaked in the pregame applause from a sparse afternoon crowd. The other eight Astros arrived amid it to welcome him back from an interminable absence.
MLBLJWORLD

Mariners avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Battered Indians vie for series win over Royals

Left-hander Logan Allen will bid for his first win since April 11 when the Cleveland Indians visit the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night in the second contest of a three-game series. Right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-2, 18.00 ERA) will oppose Allen (1-5, 7.53). Kowar will make his return to Kansas...
MLBLJWORLD

Rosario has 5 hits, 5 RBIs in win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a drive over the fence, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Tuesday night. Rosario had the first five RBI game of...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals lose to Indians Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs, an inside-the-park homer and a drive over the fence, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2. Rosario had the first five RBI game of his career and matched a career high in hits. He’s the first player since at least 1920, when RBIs became an official stat, to go 5 for 5 with five RBIs and both types of homer in the same game, according to STATS.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi batting seventh on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Mondesi will fill the designated hitter role on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Logan Allen and the Indians. Edward Olivares moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mondesi for 10.8 FanDuel...
MLBKansas City Star

Here’s the Kansas City Royals’ plan for Adalberto Mondesi, who homered in return

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s mounting injuries and numerous missed games certainly provide reasons for frustration and doubt. But when he’s healthy and playing, he also creates an abundance of excitement and intrigue. After having played in just 10 of the Royals’ first 131 games, Mondesi returned from his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy