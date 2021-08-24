Cancel
Public Health

Indian drug regulators say Gennova’s COVID-19 vaccine safe in early trials

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 9 days ago

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian pharmaceutical firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’ mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the country’s drug regulator said https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1748520 on Tuesday. Health authorities have allowed the company to conduct further studies to test the vaccine’s efficacy. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in...

