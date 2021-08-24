Cancel
Heritage First Headlines. Rome Commission stays quiet as COVID cases surge. Virus death toll hits 700 in NW Georgia; 135 patients in Rome hospital. Campus updates. Massive townhouse project pulled before city vote.

Virus surge gets little notice from Rome City Commission Monday evening. Also: Villas at Rome developers withdraw project from Rome City Commission review for now. Also: Motel gets OK for mini-apartment conversion; Floyd gets approval for helipad. COVID deaths hit 700 in NW Georgia. 135 patients in Rome hospitals on...

