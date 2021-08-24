Cancel
Floyd County, GA

Ahead of the Headlines: Floyd County Commission meets late afternoon.

 9 days ago

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Rome. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Caucus Room (Suite 204), and the regularly scheduled Board Meeting will commence at 6 p.m. in the Community Room (Suite 206). Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the latest guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention by masking and following social distancing guidelines.

