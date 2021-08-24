Cancel
800 NW Georgians now lost to COVID (702) and ‘probable deaths’ (98). 135 virus patients at Rome hospitals on Tuesday. 407 new cases posted on Tuesday including 186 in Floyd.

Cover picture for the article800 total COVID deaths now in Northwest Georgia — 702 virus deaths with two announced Tuesday (Bartow, Gordon residents) and 98 “probable” deaths since March 2020. 135 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Tueday, no increase. Floyd had 83 patients; Redmond, 52 patients; five others awaiting test results. 57 virus...

