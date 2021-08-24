Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Even hotter today — high of 95, heat index of 102. More due on Wednesday. Monday’s high was 94 with a 99-degree heat index.
Tuesday afternoon heat index values could get in the low 100s across parts of north and central Georgia but for now look to be below advisory levels. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible mainly across central Georgia for Tuesday, then increase in coverage for both north and central Georgia for Wednesday through the end of the week and possibly into next weekend. With any storms that develop locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible.hometownheadlines.com
