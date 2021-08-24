Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ware County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Even hotter today — high of 95, heat index of 102. More due on Wednesday. Monday’s high was 94 with a 99-degree heat index.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday afternoon heat index values could get in the low 100s across parts of north and central Georgia but for now look to be below advisory levels. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible mainly across central Georgia for Tuesday, then increase in coverage for both north and central Georgia for Wednesday through the end of the week and possibly into next weekend. With any storms that develop locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible.

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Ware County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Heavy Rain#Central Georgia#East Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Fox News

Shooting reported at North Carolina high school

A North Carolina high school has been placed on lockdown amid confirmed reports of a shooting on campus Wednesday, police said. Winston-Salem Police said around 1 p.m. that they had secured the campus in response to gunfire at Mount Tabor High School. "There has been a shooting on school property,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy