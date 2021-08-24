Cancel
I have received an employment verification stating my job status as terminated. Can I sue my employer for retaliation of LOA?

By Asked in San Francisco, CA
 10 days ago

There is no way anyone here could answer your question because you gave us no facts to analyze. It would be necessary to know the purpose for the leave of absence, the length of time of the leave, and perhaps a dozen other facts. If you wish to know if you have any kind of case it would be wise for you to locate and consult with an experienced employment law attorney as soon as possible to explore your facts and determine your options. I would suggest you look either on this site in the Find a Lawyer section, or go to www.cela.org, the home page for the California Employment Lawyers Association, an organization whose members are dedicated to the representation of employees against their employers.

