Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

How to Tell if Your Favorite YouTube Photographer Has Actual Value

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your favorite YouTube photographer may be popular, but do they know what they’re talking about?. YouTube is a popular place to educate yourself. And its major selling point is people can learn new skills without paying a cent! Due to the rise and success of the platform, people are jumping on and creating content, hoping to gather a mass following. Some photographers have become very successful at it. But there’s a difference between a good YouTube photographer and a good marketer. Let’s take a look.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
54
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Masterclass#Masters Of Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to activate loop repetition in the YouTube app on mobile

One of the uses that is usually made of YouTube is as music streaming platform, because whether legally or illegally, there are millions of songs, albums, OSTs, fan-remixes, etc. And sometimes, for both a song and a video, we like to do the same thing that Spotify and any decent music player can do: put a track in constant loop playback.
Behind Viral Videosprweek.com

YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with TikTok

YouTube is out with a campaign for Shorts, its TikTok clone, in a sign that the burgeoning social media platform is shaping up into real competition. The campaign follows the recent launch of YouTube’s $100 million Shorts fund, which aims to help creators monetize Shorts and attract more people to use the feature.
Behind Viral Videostechstartups.com

YouTube lures creators with $10,000 per month to make short videos on its recently launched YouTube Shorts to take on TikTok

The popularity of TikTok is on the rise. The short-video app was developed by Chinese tech company ByteDance. In just four years, TikTok became the most downloaded app. It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached over 2 billion downloads worldwide. The success of TikTok caught the attention of American big tech companies like Facebook and Google.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Parade

YouTuber and TikTok-er Molly Burke Has Amassed 1.99M Followers—Here Are Her Tips For Social Media Success

Many times in her life, YouTube and TikTok star Molly Burke has been told she “can’t” do something. In fact, the 27-year-old, who went blind at age 14 (at age 4, she was diagnosed with a rare eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, a condition which causes loss of vision) was once told by a guy on a dating site that he couldn’t date her because she couldn’t learn how to surf.
Behind Viral Videosthenerdstash.com

TikTok is Introducing a Snapchat Stories Clone

TikTok is rolling out a new feature. And it is none other than a Snapchat Stories-like feature known as TikTok Stories. TikTok Stories will offer content creators “a new way to interact” with their viewers. Matt Navarra, a social media expert, was one of the first people to learn about...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

This Flo Rida Roblox Amazon TikTok ad is fake but amazing

On Wednesday, a surreal TikTok ad from an advertiser posing as Amazon confused users into thinking the e-commerce giant was taking a stab at including absurdist internet humor into its online marketing strategy. The ad featured gaming footage from the lego-like title Roblox interspersed with strange clips of a man...
Video GamesFast Company

The video-gaming network that’ll have you yelling, ‘I want my VENN TV’

Ben Kusin, a former marketer at Electronic Arts, and esports executive Ariel Horn created an MTV-like entertainment destination for gamers last August, replete with a Total Request Live-like show, signing a lease in a high-profile building (the World Trade Center), and planning for fans to “come face-to-face with creators,” says Kusin, who is both a cofounder and co-CEO with Horn.
Educationtheartofeducation.edu

Making Connections Through Instagram Live (Ep. 280)

As we move into another school year, it is important to remember where we can find community and where we can make connections. One great way to do that is to tune in to AOEU’s Instagram Live shows, hosted by Sarah Krajewski. Sarah is on the podcast today to talk about the artists and creatives she brings on the show, some of her favorite guests, and why it’s important to give art teachers a place to connect. Full Episode Transcript Below.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Reddit is the latest social platform to launch a TikTok clone

Short-form videos that viewers can rapidly swipe through are the latest craze and Reddit has gotten in on the trend. The company is expanding its video platform with a new iOS app feature that is similar to TikTok. With this new capability, users can rapidly swipe through a feed of videos while interacting in certain ways.
Behind Viral VideosThe Drum

Four reasons your channel should start making YouTube Shorts

‘Shorts’ are the next big thing in YouTube’s evolution. Lots of clients have been asking us whether they should start making Shorts for their channels. As this new format is still in the testing phase, there’s no definitive answer. That said, some channels are seeing incredible results and even though it’s early days, we think this format is worth experimenting with.
Behind Viral Videosbutterpolish.com

10 Stunning Ideas To Boost Your TikTok Followers Count

Though TikTok is the new player on social media networks, it gained remarkable growth with its attractive features. Individuals can visually feel the transition if they harness the power of TikTok in the right path. Social media offers plenty of audiences but reaching out to them still remains a challenge. And now, TikTok has become the solution for gaining popularity with thousands of followers.
InternetL.A. Weekly

Top 9 Under-the-Radar Instagram Influencers You Should Be Following

It’s easy to get overwhelmed on social media. It fills almost every aspect of our lives, and everywhere we turn people are vying for attention. This makes it tough sometimes to determine who to follow. You don’t want your Instagram feed to be packed with things you don’t care about, because that’ll take away the enjoyment of the experience. It’s important to follow accounts you not only are interested in but do more than re-post the same old memes and thinly-veiled advertisements. To optimize your social media experience, you want to have a mix of not only interesting content but educational ones as well.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad accused of racism in Overwatch clip

A clip has resurfaced on Twitter that shows popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad going on a racist tirade against indigenous Australians while playing Overwatch. Zylbrad is one of the biggest Apex Legends content creators on YouTube having amassed over 2.5 million subscribers, putting out a new video nearly every single day. He’s also garnered a huge following on Twitch, with 125k followers on the streaming platform.
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

YouTube Pioneer iJustine Discusses the Unexpected Massive Success of Her YouTube Channel (Exclusive)

IJustine, whose real name is Justine Ezarik, was one of the originals on YouTube to create a career off the platform before it became what it is today. Having joined over 15 years ago, Ezarik admitted she didn't know it would be as big as it turned out to be in the long term, but wanted to give it a try. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ezarik, 37, confessed she wasn't "really expecting anything" to come of it, but little did she know she would amass almost 7 million followers.
Behind Viral Videosthisis50.com

Youtube Aims Big and Taps Superstars The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Kat and Camila Cabello To Promote Its Tik Tok Short Videos

No better way to catch the eyes of the Gen Z market to Youtube’s new mobile-first, short videos than to lead with some of the biggest music artist in the world. In a series of videos that feature Camila Cabello, BTS, Doja Kat, and The Weeknd, Youtube shows that they have arrived to compete for the attention of users and creators looking to create shorts overlaid with popular music. With average Youtube video lasting 11 minutes, Youtube change will pose to be great for their engagement. The effort builds upon YouTube’s recently-announced $100 million Shorts fund and flourishing creator partnership programs, YouTube may very well grab market share from TikTok and Instagram. Shorts is now available in more than 100 countries around the world. “YouTube Shorts gives everyone the opportunity to have all the fun of short form video in a way that can only be done on YouTube,” said Jodi Ropert, VP of YouTube Marketing. The campaign will roll out across YouTube, YouTube TV and will include a number of placements across social channels including Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy