How to Tell if Your Favorite YouTube Photographer Has Actual Value

No better way to catch the eyes of the Gen Z market to Youtube’s new mobile-first, short videos than to lead with some of the biggest music artist in the world. In a series of videos that feature Camila Cabello, BTS, Doja Kat, and The Weeknd, Youtube shows that they have arrived to compete for the attention of users and creators looking to create shorts overlaid with popular music. With average Youtube video lasting 11 minutes, Youtube change will pose to be great for their engagement. The effort builds upon YouTube’s recently-announced $100 million Shorts fund and flourishing creator partnership programs, YouTube may very well grab market share from TikTok and Instagram. Shorts is now available in more than 100 countries around the world. “YouTube Shorts gives everyone the opportunity to have all the fun of short form video in a way that can only be done on YouTube,” said Jodi Ropert, VP of YouTube Marketing. The campaign will roll out across YouTube, YouTube TV and will include a number of placements across social channels including Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.