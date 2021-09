Just watching our novice National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan giving a update on the mess in Afghanistan created by the village idiot. Sullivan went on to detail such superfluous information as the number of flights taking off bringing a number of Americans and Afghans to relative safety. He indicated the Afghan refugees will undergo biometric, or some other similar sounding word, background checks at some point in time. Good luck performing these checks as I’m quite sure that not too many data bases exist in that country. Sullivan further detailed what leaders of countries our esteemed leader has been in contact with at least by telephone. Glad to see Joe’s tirelessly doing his job.