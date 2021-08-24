Five Surprise NFL Rookies That Could Make Prominent Impacts In 2021

The game of football is an entire team game, where every player on the team can be essential to any given win. Sometimes your team can get contributions from unlikely sources, which can be the difference in whether or not a team finds success. Look at what the New York Giants did after finding Victor Cruz. That team was missing a difference-maker on offense, and Cruz ended up helping lead the Giants to a Super Bowl title. This is one of the most beautiful aspects of the game because a player no one knows can become a hero. With all that being said, who will be the rookies that come out of nowhere and make a name for themselves in 2021?

Jaret Patterson, Running Back, Washington:

For anyone wondering how good this rookie class is, look at Jaret Patterson. The University at Buffalo product was arguably the best running back in college football last season, gaining over one thousand yards in just five games and should have been a top-five running back prospect in his class. For some reason, he fell out of the draft and ended up signing in Washington. In his first two preseason games, Patterson has been Washington’s leader in all-purpose yards and is just impressive every time he touches the field. It is visible as a spectator how hard he works to keep improving himself because, in college, his team didn’t use him as a receiver and now receiving looks second nature to him. With the production he has had in preseason, expect Patterson to make the final roster and be a significant contributor this year.

Jacob Harris, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams:

The Rams selected Harris in the fourth round as a wide receiver out of UCF but have converted him to tight end. This could be a brilliant move because he stands six foot five and weighs two hundred twenty pounds, but is super athletic. He averaged twenty yards per catch in college, which is unreal and can be a real matchup problem for opposing defenses. He is an imposing athlete who can not only burn past defenders but will out jump any defender. Switching over to tight end, though, he will need to get more physical. If he does that, he could have an impact very reminiscent of a young Jimmy Graham.

Marco Wilson, Cornerback, Arizona:

This was an excellent value pick for the Cardinals because Wilson is a first-round talent, and they were able to draft him in the fourth. Wilson was one of the best all-around corners at Florida and was thought to be a first-round prospect, but one terrible mistake last season made him fall in the draft. After a game-clinching play against LSU, Wilson took one of his opponent's cleats and threw it downfield. This action gave the Tigers an automatic first down, which they took full advantage of and drove down the field to make a game-winning field goal. Wilson owned up to his mistake and has admitted he now needs to prove that he isn’t the player he is. He is already showing he means it because he has been a standout for the Cardinals secondary this preseason. If he can continue this level of play, there is a good chance he becomes Arizona’s top corner and will be considered a significant steal in this draft.

Nick Niemann, Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers:

Though he isn’t a flashy, highly touted prospect, Niemann is in an ideal situation for himself and should get playing time if he can keep producing. He is a very aggressive linebacker and flies around the field, always trying to make a play. The Chargers desperately need that because they have a great pass rush but don’t necessarily have the linebackers to fill gaps and stuff the run. Niemann is your prototypical Big Ten linebacker, so stopping the run is right in his wheelhouse, and he has shown some talent during the Chargers' first two preseason games. Look for him to not only contribute on defense but also have a significant impact on special teams. With the relentless motor that he plays with, it’s almost certain his name will be said a lot on special teams and the more playing time he gets can only make him better for defense.

Ian Book, Quarterback, New Orleans:

This one is a long shot, but it’s also realistic. Book coming out of college is highly comparable to Drew Brees, and the Saints quarterback situation is, well, let’s call it unstable. Jameis Winston still has all the tools to be great, but can he finally get the mental aspect of the game and not be a turnover disaster? Taysom Hill is an outstanding athlete who can do many different things and is fun to put at quarterback sometimes, but he is not a full-time option. Book is a calm, consistent and reliable quarterback who can command the huddle and be trusted to make the right decision. He has excellent pass timing and can make every throw, though his arm isn’t considered a “cannon.” It just seems that if Winston doesn’t work out, Book will be playing halfway through the season, and it could give the Saints a boost. Having a stable quarterback situation ignites an entire team because it lets everyone in the locker room feel comfortable about the most critical position on the field.

