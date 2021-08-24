Cancel
Engineered whole cut meat-like tissue by the assembly of cell fibers using tendon-gel integrated bioprinting

By Dong-Hee Kang
Cover picture for the articleWith the current interest in cultured meat, mammalian cell-based meat has mostly been unstructured. There is thus still a high demand for artificial steak-like meat. We demonstrate in vitro construction of engineered steak-like tissue assembled of three types of bovine cell fibers (muscle, fat, and vessel). Because actual meat is an aligned assembly of the fibers connected to the tendon for the actions of contraction and relaxation, tendon-gel integrated bioprinting was developed to construct tendon-like gels. In this study, a total of 72 fibers comprising 42 muscles, 28 adipose tissues, and 2 blood capillaries were constructed by tendon-gel integrated bioprinting and manually assembled to fabricate steak-like meat with a diameter of 5 mm and a length of 10 mm inspired by a meat cut. The developed tendon-gel integrated bioprinting here could be a promising technology for the fabrication of the desired types of steak-like cultured meats.

NFLNature.com

Battery-free, wireless soft sensors for continuous multi-site measurements of pressure and temperature from patients at risk for pressure injuries

Capabilities for continuous monitoring of pressures and temperatures at critical skin interfaces can help to guide care strategies that minimize the potential for pressure injuries in hospitalized patients or in individuals confined to the bed. This paper introduces a soft, skin-mountable class of sensor system for this purpose. The design includes a pressure-responsive element based on membrane deflection and a battery-free, wireless mode of operation capable of multi-site measurements at strategic locations across the body. Such devices yield continuous, simultaneous readings of pressure and temperature in a sequential readout scheme from a pair of primary antennas mounted under the bedding and connected to a wireless reader and a multiplexer located at the bedside. Experimental evaluation of the sensor and the complete system includes benchtop measurements and numerical simulations of the key features. Clinical trials involving two hemiplegic patients and a tetraplegic patient demonstrate the feasibility, functionality and long-term stability of this technology in operating hospital settings.
ElectronicsNature.com

Nano-biosupercapacitors enable autarkic sensor operation in blood

Today’s smallest energy storage devices for in-vivo applications are larger than 3 mm3 and lack the ability to continuously drive the complex functions of smart dust electronic and microrobotic systems. Here, we create a tubular biosupercapacitor occupying a mere volume of 1/1000 mm3 (=1 nanoliter), yet delivering up to 1.6 V in blood. The tubular geometry of this nano-biosupercapacitor provides efficient self-protection against external forces from pulsating blood or muscle contraction. Redox enzymes and living cells, naturally present in blood boost the performance of the device by 40% and help to solve the self-discharging problem persistently encountered by miniaturized supercapacitors. At full capacity, the nano-biosupercapacitors drive a complex integrated sensor system to measure the pH-value in blood. This demonstration opens up opportunities for next generation intravascular implants and microrobotic systems operating in hard-to-reach small spaces deep inside the human body.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ScienceNature.com

Accelerated clearing and molecular labeling of biological tissues using magnetohydrodynamic force

Techniques used to clear biological tissue for fluorescence microscopy are essential to connect anatomical principles at levels ranging from subcellular to the whole animal. Here we report a simple and straightforward approach to efficiently render opaque tissue samples transparent and show that this approach can be modified to rapidly label intact tissue samples with antibodies for large volume fluorescence microscopy. This strategy applies a magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) force to accelerate the removal of lipids from tissue samples at least as large as an intact adult mouse brain. We also show that MHD force can be used to accelerate antibody penetration into tissue samples. This strategy complements a growing array of tools that enable high-resolution 3-dimensional anatomical analyses in intact tissues using fluorescence microscopy. MHD-accelerated clearing is simple, fast, reliable, inexpensive, provides good thermal regulation, and is compatible with existing strategies for high-quality fluorescence microscopy of intact tissues.
EngineeringGenetic Engineering News

3D Printing Powered by Pollen for Tissue Engineering and Drug Delivery

Tissue engineering aims to fabricate functional tissue for applications in regenerative medicine and drug testing. The most widely used bioprinting method is extrusion-based bioprinting, in which inks are dispensed continuously from nozzles and deposited along digitally defined paths to fabricate 3D structures layer by layer. However, one of the challenges of this method is the difficulty in retaining the 3D structures and shapes of materials like hydrogels, cells, and biopolymers without additional support.
CollegesNature.com

High COVID-19 transmission potential associated with re-opening universities can be mitigated with layered interventions

Controlling COVID-19 transmission in universities poses challenges due to the complex social networks and potential for asymptomatic spread. We developed a stochastic transmission model based on realistic mixing patterns and evaluated alternative mitigation strategies. We predict, for plausible model parameters, that if asymptomatic cases are half as infectious as symptomatic cases, then 15% (98% Prediction Interval: 6–35%) of students could be infected during the first term without additional control measures. First year students are the main drivers of transmission with the highest infection rates, largely due to communal residences. In isolation, reducing face-to-face teaching is the most effective intervention considered, however layering multiple interventions could reduce infection rates by 75%. Fortnightly or more frequent mass testing is required to impact transmission and was not the most effective option considered. Our findings suggest that additional outbreak control measures should be considered for university settings.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Raising the steaks: First 3D-bioprinted structured Wagyu beef-like meat unveiled

Osaka, Japan – Scientists from Osaka University used stem cells isolated from Wagyu cows to 3D-print a meat alternative containing muscle, fat, and blood vessels arranged to closely resemble conventional steaks. This work may help usher in a more sustainable future with widely available cultured meat. Wagyu can be literally translated into “Japanese cow,” and is famous around the globe for its high content of intramuscular fat, known as marbling or sashi. This marbling provides the beef its rich flavors and distinctive texture. However, the way cattle are raised today is often considered to be unsustainable in light of its outsized contribution to climate emissions. Currently, the available “cultured meat” alternatives only consist primarily of poorly organized muscle fiber cells that fail to reproduce the complex structure of real beef steaks.
CancerNature.com

Construction of hollow polydopamine nanoparticle based drug sustainable release system and its application in bone regeneration

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 27 (2021) Cite this article. Nanomaterial-based drug sustainable release systems have been tentatively applied to bone regeneration. They, however, still face disadvantages of high toxicity, low biocompatibility, and low drug-load capacity. In view of the low toxicity and high biocompatibility of polymer nanomaterials and the excellent load capacity of hollow nanomaterials with high specific surface area, we evaluated the hollow polydopamine nanoparticles (HPDA NPs), in order to find an optimal system to effectively deliver the osteogenic drugs to improve treatment of bone defect. Data demonstrated that the HPDA NPs synthesized herein could efficiently load four types of osteogenic drugs and the drugs can effectively release from the HPDA NPs for a relatively longer time in vitro and in vivo with low toxicity and high biocompatibility. Results of qRT-PCR, ALP, and alizarin red S staining showed that drugs released from the HPDA NPs could promote osteogenic differentiation and proliferation of rat bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (rBMSCs) in vitro. Image data from micro-CT and H&E staining showed that all four osteogenic drugs released from the HPDA NPs effectively promoted bone regeneration in the defect of tooth extraction fossa in vivo, especially tacrolimus. These results suggest that the HPDA NPs, the biodegradable hollow polymer nanoparticles with high drug load rate and sustainable release ability, have good prospect to treat the bone defect in future clinical practice.
IndustryNature.com

Haplotype-resolved de novo assembly of the Vero cell line genome

The Vero cell line is the most used continuous cell line for viral vaccine manufacturing with more than 40 years of accumulated experience in the vaccine industry. Additionally, the Vero cell line has shown a high affinity for infection by MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and recently SARS-CoV-2, emerging as an important discovery and screening tool to support the global research and development efforts in this COVID-19 pandemic. However, the lack of a reference genome for the Vero cell line has limited our understanding of host–virus interactions underlying such affinity of the Vero cell towards key emerging pathogens, and more importantly our ability to redesign high-yield vaccine production processes using Vero genome editing. In this paper, we present an annotated highly contiguous 2.9 Gb assembly of the Vero cell genome. In addition, several viral genome insertions, including Adeno-associated virus serotypes 3, 4, 7, and 8, have been identified, giving valuable insights into quality control considerations for cell-based vaccine production systems. Variant calling revealed that, in addition to interferon, chemokines, and caspases-related genes lost their functions. Surprisingly, the ACE2 gene, which was previously identified as the host cell entry receptor for SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, also lost function in the Vero genome due to structural variations.
ScienceNature.com

Ocular direct current stimulation affects retinal ganglion cells

Ocular current stimulation (oCS) with weak current intensities (a few mA) has shown positive effects on retinal nerve cells, which indicates that neurodegenerative ocular diseases could be treated with current stimulation of the eye. During oCS, a significant polarity-independent reduction in the characteristic P50 amplitude of a pattern-reversal electroretinogram was found, while no current stimulation effect was found for a full field electroretinogram (ffERG). The ffERG data indicated a trend for a polarity-dependent influence during oCS on the photopic negative response (PhNR) wave, which represents the sum activity of the retinal ganglion cells. Therefore, an ffERG with adjusted parameters for the standardized measurement of the PhNR wave was combined with simultaneous oCS to study the potential effects of direct oCS on cumulative ganglion cell activity. Compared with that measured before oCS, the PhNR amplitude in the cathodal group increased significantly during current stimulation, while in the anodal and sham groups, no effect was visible (α = 0.05, pcathodal = 0.006*). Furthermore, repeated-measures ANOVA revealed a significant difference in PhNR amplitude between the anodal and cathodal groups as well as between the cathodal and sham groups (p* ≤ 0.0167, pcathodal − anodal = 0.002*, pcathodal − sham = 0.011*).
IndustryNature.com

Chlorine activated stacking fault removal mechanism in thin film CdTe solar cells: the missing piece

The conversion efficiency of as-deposited, CdTe solar cells is poor and typically less than 5%. A CdCl2 activation treatment increases this to up to 22%. Studies have shown that stacking faults (SFs) are removed and the grain boundaries (GBs) are decorated with chlorine. Thus, SF removal and device efficiency are strongly correlated but whether this is direct or indirect has not been established. Here we explain the passivation responsible for the increase in efficiency but also crucially elucidate the associated SF removal mechanism. The effect of chlorine on a model system containing a SF and two GBs is investigated using density functional theory. The proposed SF removal mechanisms are feasible at the 400 ∘C treatment temperature. It is concluded that the efficiency increase is due to electronic effects in the GBs while SF removal is a by-product of the saturation of the GB with chlorine but is a key signal that sufficient chlorine is present for passivation to occur.
Sciencechemistryworld.com

Neural network scours vast chemical space to design drug-delivering peptides

Large biomolecule drugs’ great promise is held back because it’s hard to get them into cells – but now US researchers have used machine learning to tackle this problem. They developed Peptimizer, a machine learning model that designs cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) that improve oligonucleotide drug delivery into cells 50-fold. The...
WildlifeNature.com

Genetic engineering of marine cyanophages reveals integration but not lysogeny in T7-like cyanophages

Marine cyanobacteria of the genera Synechococcus and Prochlorococcus are the most abundant photosynthetic organisms on earth, spanning vast regions of the oceans and contributing significantly to global primary production. Their viruses (cyanophages) greatly influence cyanobacterial ecology and evolution. Although many cyanophage genomes have been sequenced, insight into the functional role of cyanophage genes is limited by the lack of a cyanophage genetic engineering system. Here, we describe a simple, generalizable method for genetic engineering of cyanophages from multiple families, that we named REEP for REcombination, Enrichment and PCR screening. This method enables direct investigation of key cyanophage genes, and its simplicity makes it adaptable to other ecologically relevant host-virus systems. T7-like cyanophages often carry integrase genes and attachment sites, yet exhibit lytic infection dynamics. Here, using REEP, we investigated their ability to integrate and maintain a lysogenic life cycle. We found that these cyanophages integrate into the host genome and that the integrase and attachment site are required for integration. However, stable lysogens did not form. The frequency of integration was found to be low in both lab cultures and the oceans. These findings suggest that T7-like cyanophage integration is transient and is not part of a classical lysogenic cycle.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ScienceNature.com

Distribution and orientation of nerve fibers and myelin assembly in a brain section retrieved by small-angle neutron scattering

The structural connectivity of the brain has been addressed by various imaging techniques such as diffusion weighted magnetic resonance imaging (DWMRI) or specific microscopic approaches based on histological staining or label-free using polarized light (e.g., three-dimensional Polarized Light Imaging (3D-PLI), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)). These methods are sensitive to different properties of the fiber enwrapping myelin sheaths i.e. the distribution of myelin basic protein (histology), the apparent diffusion coefficient of water molecules restricted in their movements by the myelin sheath (DWMRI), and the birefringence of the oriented myelin lipid bilayers (3D-PLI, OCT). We show that the orientation and distribution of nerve fibers as well as myelin in thin brain sections can be determined using scanning small angle neutron scattering (sSANS). Neutrons are scattered from the fiber assembly causing anisotropic diffuse small-angle scattering and Bragg peaks related to the highly ordered periodic myelin multilayer structure. The scattering anisotropy, intensity, and angular position of the Bragg peaks can be mapped across the entire brain section. This enables mapping of the fiber and myelin distribution and their orientation in a thin brain section, which was validated by 3D-PLI. The experiments became possible by optimizing the neutron beam collimation to highest flux and enhancing the myelin contrast by deuteration. This method is very sensitive to small microstructures of biological tissue and can directly extract information on the average fiber orientation and even myelin membrane thickness. The present results pave the way toward bio-imaging for detecting structural aberrations causing neurological diseases in future.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of seven single cell whole genome amplification commercial kits using targeted sequencing

Advances in whole genome amplification (WGA) techniques enable understanding of the genomic sequence at a single cell level. Demand for single cell dedicated WGA kits (scWGA) has led to the development of several commercial kit. To this point, no robust comparison of all available kits was performed. Here, we benchmark an economical assay, comparing all commercially available scWGA kits. Our comparison is based on targeted sequencing of thousands of genomic loci, including highly mutable regions, from a large cohort of human single cells. Using this approach we have demonstrated the superiority of Ampli1 in genome coverage and of RepliG in reduced error rate. In summary, we show that no single kit is optimal across all categories, highlighting the need for a dedicated kit selection in accordance with experimental requirements.
ChemistryNature.com

Inertial and viscous flywheel sensing of nanoparticles

Rotational dynamics often challenge physical intuition while enabling unique realizations, from the rotor of a gyroscope that maintains its orientation regardless of the outer gimbals, to a tennis racket that rotates around its handle when tossed face-up in the air. In the context of inertial sensing, which can measure mass with atomic precision, rotational dynamics are normally considered a complication hindering measurement interpretation. Here, we exploit the rotational dynamics of a microfluidic device to develop a modality in inertial sensing. Combining theory with experiments, we show that this modality measures the volume of a rigid particle while normally being insensitive to its density. Paradoxically, particle density only emerges when fluid viscosity becomes dominant over inertia. We explain this paradox via a viscosity-driven, hydrodynamic coupling between the fluid and the particle that activates the rotational inertia of the particle, converting it into a ‘viscous flywheel’. This modality now enables the simultaneous measurement of particle volume and mass in fluid, using a single, high-throughput measurement.
Sciencetheiet.org

Scientists 3D print Wagyu beef-like meat

Researchers at Osaka University have used 3D bioprinting to create structured synthetic meat that mimics the unique and complex texture of Wagyu beef, in a step forward for cultured meat alternatives. With increasingly urgent warnings that the world must cut carbon emissions immediately and drastically if it is to meet...
ComputersNature.com

Preliminary demonstration of a persistent Josephson phase-slip memory cell with topological protection

Superconducting computing promises enhanced computational power in both classical and quantum approaches. Yet, scalable and fast superconducting memories are not implemented. Here, we propose a fully superconducting memory cell based on the hysteretic phase-slip transition existing in long aluminum nanowire Josephson junctions. Embraced by a superconducting ring, the memory cell codifies the logic state in the direction of the circulating persistent current, as commonly defined in flux-based superconducting memories. But, unlike the latter, the hysteresis here is a consequence of the phase-slip occurring in the long weak link and associated to the topological transition of its superconducting gap. This disentangles our memory scheme from the large-inductance constraint, thus enabling its miniaturization. Moreover, the strong activation energy for phase-slip nucleation provides a robust topological protection against stochastic phase-slips and magnetic-flux noise. These properties make the Josephson phase-slip memory a promising solution for advanced superconducting classical logic architectures or flux qubits.

