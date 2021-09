Floridians need to get ready for the millions of broadband dollars that Congress is about to send. The latest draft of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has $65 billion targeted for broadband development. It is unknown how much of this will come to Florida. But if we aren’t ready to manage the money wisely, we’ll likely have a repeat of 2009 when Congress spent billions of dollars, ostensibly for broadband, and then had nothing to show for it.