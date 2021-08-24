Brendan Loughnane says becoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) champion means more than any money in the world
Manchester MMA fighter Brendan Loughnane (21-3-0) takes on Movlid Khaybulaev with dreams of becoming featherweight PFL champion and taking away $1m (£730,000) in prize money. Fighters across the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions will be aiming to make it out of the final four and move one step closer to becoming a PFL champion and capturing a life-changing amount of money.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0