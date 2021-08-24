Brendan Loughnane says becoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) champion means more than any money in the world

The Peacekeeper Elite League PEL is back with its third installment in 2021, Season 3 of the year after the conclusion of PEL Season 2 which had ended last summer. We saw Nova Esports (NV) won the league stages while Show Time(ST) won the grand finals. The PEL is the Chinese equivalent of the PMPL in the global PUBG Mobile esports scene. It is played in the Chinese installment of PUBG Mobile, Game For Peace. Despite being a country level tournament, the PEL boasts a total prize pool higher than that of the S-tier global PUBG Mobile tournaments. It is also held with more lustre which justifies the hype.