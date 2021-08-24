Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

By Pawan Tyagi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molecular Devices#Magnetic Anisotropy#Washington Dc#Single Molecule Magnet#Magnetic Structure#Mtjmsd#Monte Carlo Simulation#Mcs#Alox#Mgo#Quantum Computers5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
IndustryNature.com

Chlorine activated stacking fault removal mechanism in thin film CdTe solar cells: the missing piece

The conversion efficiency of as-deposited, CdTe solar cells is poor and typically less than 5%. A CdCl2 activation treatment increases this to up to 22%. Studies have shown that stacking faults (SFs) are removed and the grain boundaries (GBs) are decorated with chlorine. Thus, SF removal and device efficiency are strongly correlated but whether this is direct or indirect has not been established. Here we explain the passivation responsible for the increase in efficiency but also crucially elucidate the associated SF removal mechanism. The effect of chlorine on a model system containing a SF and two GBs is investigated using density functional theory. The proposed SF removal mechanisms are feasible at the 400 ∘C treatment temperature. It is concluded that the efficiency increase is due to electronic effects in the GBs while SF removal is a by-product of the saturation of the GB with chlorine but is a key signal that sufficient chlorine is present for passivation to occur.
ElectronicsNature.com

Azobenzene-containing liquid crystalline composites for robust ultraviolet detectors based on conversion of illuminance-mechanical stress-electric signals

Wearable ultraviolet (UV) detectors have attracted considerable interest in the military and civilian realms. However, semiconductor-based UV detectors are easily interfered by elongation due to the elastic modulus incompatibility between rigid semiconductors and polymer matrix. Polymer detectors containing UV responsive moieties seriously suffer from slow response time. Herein, a UV illuminance–mechanical stress–electric signal conversion has been proposed based on well-defined ionic liquid (IL)-containing liquid crystalline polymer (ILCP) and highly elastic polyurethane (TPU) composite fabrics, to achieve a robust UV monitoring and shielding device with a fast response time of 5 s. Due to the electrostatic interactions and hydrogen bonds between ILs and LC networks, the ILCP-based device can effectively prevent the exudation of ILs and maintain stable performance upon stretching, bending, washing and 1000 testing cycles upon 365 nm UV irradiation. This work provides a generalizable approach toward the development of full polymer-based wearable electronics and soft robots.
ChemistryNature.com

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultrahigh-speed graphene-based optical coherent receiver

Graphene-based photodetectors have attracted significant attention for high-speed optical communication due to their large bandwidth, compact footprint, and compatibility with silicon-based photonics platform. Large-bandwidth silicon-based optical coherent receivers are crucial elements for large-capacity optical communication networks with advanced modulation formats. Here, we propose and experimentally demonstrate an integrated optical coherent receiver based on a 90-degree optical hybrid and graphene-on-plasmonic slot waveguide photodetectors, featuring a compact footprint and a large bandwidth far exceeding 67 GHz. Combined with the balanced detection, 90 Gbit/s binary phase-shift keying signal is received with a promoted signal-to-noise ratio. Moreover, receptions of 200 Gbit/s quadrature phase-shift keying and 240 Gbit/s 16 quadrature amplitude modulation signals on a single-polarization carrier are realized with a low additional power consumption below 14 fJ/bit. This graphene-based optical coherent receiver will promise potential applications in 400-Gigabit Ethernet and 800-Gigabit Ethernet technology, paving another route for future high-speed coherent optical communication networks.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultra-fast single-crystal polymerization of large-sized covalent organic frameworks

In principle, polymerization tends to produce amorphous or poorly crystalline materials. Efficiently producing high-quality single crystals by polymerization in solvent remains as an unsolved issue in chemistry, especially for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) with highly complex structures. To produce μm-sized single crystals, the growth time is prolonged to >15 days, far away from the requirements in practical applications. Here, we find supercritical CO2 (sc-CO2) accelerates single-crystal polymerization by 10,000,000 folds, and produces two-dimensional (2D) COF single crystals with size up to 0.2 mm within 2~5 min. Although it is the fastest single-crystal polymerization, the growth in sc-CO2 leads to not only the largest crystal size of 2D COFs, but also higher quality with improved photoconductivity performance. This work overcomes traditional concept on low efficiency of single-crystal polymerization, and holds great promise for future applications owing to its efficiency, industrial compatibility, environmental friendliness and universality for different crystalline structures and linkage bonds.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
ChemistryNature.com

Spin current distribution in antiferromagnetic zigzag graphene nanoribbons under transverse electric fields

The spin current transmission properties of narrow zigzag graphene nanoribbons (zGNRs) have been the focus of much computational research, investigating the potential application of zGNRs in spintronic devices. Doping, fuctionalization, edge modification, and external electric fields have been studied as methods for spin current control, and the performance of zGNRs initialized in both ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic spin states has been modeled. Recent work has shown that precise fabrication of narrow zGNRs is possible, and has addressed long debated questions on their magnetic order and stability. This work has revived interest in the application of antiferromagnetic zGNR configurations in spintronics. A general ab initio analysis of narrow antiferromagnetic zGNR performance under a combination of bias voltage and transverse electric field loading shows that their current transmission characteristics differ sharply from those of their ferromagnetic counterparts. At relatively modest field strengths, both majority and minority spin currents react strongly to the applied field. Analysis of band gaps and current transmission pathways explains the presence of negative differential resistance effects and the development of spatially periodic electron transport structures in these nanoribbons.
ComputersNature.com

Preliminary demonstration of a persistent Josephson phase-slip memory cell with topological protection

Superconducting computing promises enhanced computational power in both classical and quantum approaches. Yet, scalable and fast superconducting memories are not implemented. Here, we propose a fully superconducting memory cell based on the hysteretic phase-slip transition existing in long aluminum nanowire Josephson junctions. Embraced by a superconducting ring, the memory cell codifies the logic state in the direction of the circulating persistent current, as commonly defined in flux-based superconducting memories. But, unlike the latter, the hysteresis here is a consequence of the phase-slip occurring in the long weak link and associated to the topological transition of its superconducting gap. This disentangles our memory scheme from the large-inductance constraint, thus enabling its miniaturization. Moreover, the strong activation energy for phase-slip nucleation provides a robust topological protection against stochastic phase-slips and magnetic-flux noise. These properties make the Josephson phase-slip memory a promising solution for advanced superconducting classical logic architectures or flux qubits.
ScienceNature.com

Megavolt bremsstrahlung measurements from linear induction accelerators demonstrate possible use as a FLASH radiotherapy source to reduce acute toxicity

Recent studies indicate better efficacy and healthy tissue sparing with high dose-rate FLASH radiotherapy (FLASH-RT) cancer treatment. This technique delivers a prompt high radiation dose rather than fractional doses over time. While some suggest thresholds of > 40 Gy s−1 with a maximal effect at > 100 Gy s−1, accumulated evidence shows that instantaneous dose-rate and irradiation time are critical. Mechanisms are still debated, but toxicity is minimized while inducing apoptosis in malignant tissue. Delivery technologies to date show that a capability gap exists with clinic scale, broad area, deep penetrating, high dose rate systems. Based on these trends, if FLASH-RT is adopted, it may become a dominant approach except in the least technologically advanced countries. The linear induction accelerator (LIA) developed for high instantaneous and high average dose-rate, species independent charged particle acceleration, has yet to be considered for this application. We review the status of LIA technology, explore the physics of bremsstrahlung-converter-target interactions and our work on stabilizing the electron beam. While the gradient of the LIA is low, we present our preliminary work to improve the gradient by an order of magnitude, presenting a point design for a multibeam FLASH-RT system using a single accelerator for application to conformal FLASH-RT.
ChemistryNature.com

Li-ion storage properties of two-dimensional titanium-carbide synthesized via fast one-pot method in air atmosphere

Structural bidimensional transition-metal carbides and/or nitrides (MXenes) have drawn the attention of the material science research community thanks to their unique physical-chemical properties. However, a facile and cost-effective synthesis of MXenes has not yet been reported. Here, using elemental precursors, we report a method for MXene synthesis via titanium aluminium carbide formation and subsequent in situ etching in one molten salt pot. The molten salts act as the reaction medium and prevent the oxidation of the reactants during the high-temperature synthesis process, thus enabling the synthesis of MXenes in an air environment without using inert gas protection. Cl-terminated Ti3C2Tx and Ti2CTx MXenes are prepared using this one-pot synthetic method, where the in situ etching step at 700 °C requires only approximately 10 mins. Furthermore, when used as an active material for nonaqueous Li-ion storage in a half-cell configuration, the obtained Ti2CTx MXene exhibits lithiation capacity values of approximately 280 mAh g−1 and 160 mAh g−1 at specific currents of 0.1 A g−1 and 2 A g−1, respectively.
ChemistryNature.com

Improvement of structural efficiency in metals by the control of topological arrangements in ultrafine and coarse grains

Improvement of structural efficiency in various materials is critically important for sustainable society development and the efficient use of natural resources. Recently, a lot of attention in science and engineering has been attracted to heterogeneous-structure materials because of high structural efficiency. However, strategies for the efficient design of heterogenous structures are still in their infancy therefore demanding extensive exploration. In this work, two-dimensional finite-element models for pure nickel with bimodal distributions of grain sizes having ‘harmonic’ and ‘random’ spatial topological arrangements of coarse and ultrafine-grain areas are developed. The bimodal random-structure material shows heterogeneities in stress–strain distributions at all scale levels developing immediately upon loading, which leads to developing concentrations of strain and premature global plastic instability. The bimodal harmonic-structure material demonstrates strength and ductility significantly exceeding those in the bimodal random-structure as well as expectations from a rule of mixtures. The strain hardening rates also significantly exceed those in homogeneous materials while being primarily controlled by coarse-grain phase at the early, by ultrafine-grain at the later and by their compatible straining at the intermediate stages of loading. The study emphasises the importance of topological ultrafine-/coarse-grain distributions, and the continuity of the ultrafine-grain skeleton in particular.
ScienceNature.com

Quasiadiabatic electron transport in room temperature nanoelectronic devices induced by hot-phonon bottleneck

Since the invention of transistors, the flow of electrons has become controllable in solid-state electronics. The flow of energy, however, remains elusive, and energy is readily dissipated to lattice via electron-phonon interactions. Hence, minimizing the energy dissipation has long been sought by eliminating phonon-emission process. Here, we report a different scenario for facilitating energy transmission at room temperature that electrons exert diffusive but quasiadiabatic transport, free from substantial energy loss. Direct nanothermometric mapping of electrons and lattice in current-carrying GaAs/AlGaAs devices exhibit remarkable discrepancies, indicating unexpected thermal isolation between the two subsystems. This surprising effect arises from the overpopulated hot longitudinal-optical (LO) phonons generated through frequent emission by hot electrons, which induce equally frequent LO-phonon reabsorption (“hot-phonon bottleneck”) cancelling the net energy loss. Our work sheds light on energy manipulation in nanoelectronics and power-electronics and provides important hints to energy-harvesting in optoelectronics (such as hot-carrier solar-cells).
ChemistryNature.com

Oblique light incidence method to study topological defects in nematic layers with conical boundary conditions

A polarization microscopy method to investigate the orientational structures and boojums formed in the chiral and achiral nematic layers under conical (tilted) boundary conditions has been developed. Oblique light incidence on nematic layer is used, due to which the phase difference between the ordinary and extraordinary waves depends on the director’s azimuthal angle. The phase difference gets maximal when the director azimuthal angle of achiral nematic \(\varphi (x,y) = 0\) and an azimuthal angle at the center of the chiral nematic layer \(\varphi _0(x,y) = 0\) independently of the total twist angle \(\varphi _{TOTAL}\). It has been found that the \(m=+1\) boojums with the phase \(\xi = \pm 90^\circ\) and \(\xi = (-90^\circ + \varphi _{TOTAL}/2)\) are formed in achiral and chiral nematics, respectively, at the director tilt angle \(\theta _{d/2} \cong 40^\circ\) at the interface. In addition, the defectless structure of chiral nematic with the periodically variable azimuthal director angle on the substrates has been studied.
ScienceNature.com

Accelerated clearing and molecular labeling of biological tissues using magnetohydrodynamic force

Techniques used to clear biological tissue for fluorescence microscopy are essential to connect anatomical principles at levels ranging from subcellular to the whole animal. Here we report a simple and straightforward approach to efficiently render opaque tissue samples transparent and show that this approach can be modified to rapidly label intact tissue samples with antibodies for large volume fluorescence microscopy. This strategy applies a magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) force to accelerate the removal of lipids from tissue samples at least as large as an intact adult mouse brain. We also show that MHD force can be used to accelerate antibody penetration into tissue samples. This strategy complements a growing array of tools that enable high-resolution 3-dimensional anatomical analyses in intact tissues using fluorescence microscopy. MHD-accelerated clearing is simple, fast, reliable, inexpensive, provides good thermal regulation, and is compatible with existing strategies for high-quality fluorescence microscopy of intact tissues.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Quantum metrology can achieve enhanced sensitivity for estimating unknown parameters beyond the standard quantum limit. Recently, multiple-phase estimation exploiting quantum resources has attracted intensive interest for its applications in quantum imaging and sensor networks. For multiple-phase estimation, the amount of enhanced sensitivity is dependent on quantum probe states, and multi-mode N00N states are known to be a key resource for this. However, its experimental demonstration has been missing so far since generating such states is highly challenging. Here, we report generation of multi-mode N00N states and experimental demonstration of quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation using the multi-mode N00N states. In particular, we show that the quantum Cramer-Rao bound can be saturated using our two-photon four-mode N00N state and measurement scheme using a 4 × 4 multi-mode beam splitter. Our multiple-phase estimation strategy provides a faithful platform to investigate multiple parameter estimation scenarios.
HealthNature.com

Manual kidney stone size measurements in computed tomography are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatations and bone window settings

Computed tomography in suspected urolithiasis provides information about the presence, location and size of stones. Particularly stone size is a key parameter in treatment decision; however, data on impact of reformatation and measurement strategies is sparse. This study aimed to investigate the influence of different image reformatations, slice thicknesses and window settings on stone size measurements. Reference stone sizes of 47 kidney stones representative for clinically encountered compositions were measured manually using a digital caliper (Man-M). Afterwards stones were placed in a 3D-printed, semi-anthropomorphic phantom, and scanned using a low dose protocol (CTDIvol 2 mGy). Images were reconstructed using hybrid-iterative and model-based iterative reconstruction algorithms (HIR, MBIR) with different slice thicknesses. Two independent readers measured largest stone diameter on axial (2 mm and 5 mm) and multiplanar reformatations (based upon 0.67 mm reconstructions) using different window settings (soft-tissue and bone). Statistics were conducted using ANOVA ± correction for multiple comparisons. Overall stone size in CT was underestimated compared to Man-M (8.8 ± 2.9 vs. 7.7 ± 2.7 mm, p < 0.05), yet closely correlated (r = 0.70). Reconstruction algorithm and slice thickness did not significantly impact measurements (p > 0.05), while image reformatations and window settings did (p < 0.05). CT measurements using multiplanar reformatation with a bone window setting showed closest agreement with Man-M (8.7 ± 3.1 vs. 8.8 ± 2.9 mm, p < 0.05, r = 0.83). Manual CT-based stone size measurements are most accurate using multiplanar image reformatation with a bone window setting, while measurements on axial planes with different slice thicknesses underestimate true stone size. Therefore, this procedure is recommended when impacting treatment decision.
ScienceNature.com

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.
ChemistryNature.com

Dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructure arrays on graphene films for flexible device applications

This paper describes the fabrication process and characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled gallium nitride (GaN) microstructure arrays grown on graphene films and their quantum structures for use in flexible light-emitting device applications. The characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled growth, which is crucial to fabricate high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices, were investigated using scanning and transmission electron microscopes and power-dependent photoluminescence spectroscopy measurements. Among the GaN microstructures, GaN microrods exhibited excellent photoluminescence characteristics including room-temperature stimulated emission, which is especially useful for optoelectronic device applications. As one of the device applications of the position-controlled GaN microrod arrays, we fabricated light-emitting diodes (LEDs) by heteroepitaxially growing InxGa1−xN/GaN multiple quantum wells (MQWs) and a p-type GaN layer on the surfaces of GaN microrods and by depositing Ti/Au and Ni/Au metal layers to prepare n-type and p-type ohmic contacts, respectively. Furthermore, the GaN microrod LED arrays were transferred onto Cu foil by using the chemical lift-off method. Even after being transferred onto the flexible Cu foil substrate, the microrod LEDs exhibited strong emission of visible blue light. The proposed method to enable the dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructures on graphene films can likely be used to fabricate other high-quality flexible inorganic semiconductor devices such as micro-LED displays with an ultrahigh resolution.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy