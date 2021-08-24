Cancel
Long-term stable compressive elastocaloric cooling system with latent heat transfer

By Nora Bachmann ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3814-489X
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElastocaloric cooling systems can evolve into an environmentally friendly alternative to compressor-based cooling systems. One of the main factors preventing its application is a poor long-term stability of the elastocaloric material. This especially applies to systems that work with tensile loads and which benefit from the large surface area for heat transfer. Exerting compressive instead of tensile loads on the material increases long-term stability—though at the expense of cooling power density. Here, we present a heat transfer concept for elastocaloric systems where heat is transferred by evaporation and condensation of a fluid. Enhanced heat transfer rates allow us to choose the sample geometry more freely and thereby realize a compression-based system showing unprecedented long-term stability of 107 cycles and cooling power density of 6270 W kg−1.

ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ElectronicsNature.com

Scalable production of high-performing woven lithium-ion fibre batteries

Fibre lithium-ion batteries are attractive as flexible power solutions because they can be woven into textiles, offering a convenient way to power future wearable electronics1,2,3,4. However, they are difficult to produce in lengths of more than a few centimetres, and longer fibres were thought to have higher internal resistances3,5 that compromised electrochemical performance6,7. Here we show that the internal resistance of such fibres has a hyperbolic cotangent function relationship with fibre length, where it first decreases before levelling off as length increases. Systematic studies confirm that this unexpected result is true for different fibre batteries. We are able to produce metres of high-performing fibre lithium-ion batteries through an optimized scalable industrial process. Our mass-produced fibre batteries have an energy density of 85.69 watt hour per kilogram (typical values8 are less than 1 watt hour per kilogram), based on the total weight of a lithium cobalt oxide/graphite full battery, including packaging. Its capacity retention reaches 90.5% after 500 charge–discharge cycles and 93% at 1C rate (compared with 0.1C rate capacity), which is comparable to commercial batteries such as pouch cells. Over 80 per cent capacity can be maintained after bending the fibre for 100,000 cycles. We show that fibre lithium-ion batteries woven into safe and washable textiles by industrial rapier loom can wirelessly charge a cell phone or power a health management jacket integrated with fibre sensors and a textile display.
ChemistryNature.com

Exploration of 2D TiC MXene for all solution processed piezoelectric nanogenerator applications

A new 2D titanium carbide (Ti3C2), a low dimensional material of the MXene family has attracted remarkable interest in several electronic applications, but its unique structure and novel properties are still less explored in piezoelectric energy harvesters. Herein, a systematic study has been conducted to examine the role of Ti3C2 multilayers when it is incorporated in the piezoelectric polymer host. The 0.03 g/L of Ti3C2 has been identified as the most appropriate concentration to ensure the optimum performance of the fabricated device with a generated output voltage of about 6.0 V. The probable reasons might be due to the uniformity of nanofiller distribution in the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and the incorporation of Ti3C2 in a polymer matrix is found to enhance the β-phase of PVDF and diminish the undesired α-phase configuration. Low tapping frequency and force were demonstrated to scavenge electrical energy from abundant mechanical energy resources particularly human motion and environmental stimuli. The fabricated device attained a power density of 14 µW.cm−2 at 10.8 MΩ of load resistor which is considerably high among 2D material-based piezoelectric nanogenerators. The device has also shown stable electrical performance for up to 4 weeks and is practically able to store energy in a capacitor and light up a LED. Hence, the Ti3C2-based piezoelectric nanogenerator suggests the potential to realize the energy harvesting application for low-power electronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Effect of the strain on spin-valley transport properties in MoS superlattice

The effect of the strain on the spin and valley dependent transport properties, including the conductance and polarization, through a monolayer MoS2 superlattice under Rashba spin–orbit coupling is theoretically investigated. It is found that the conductance strongly depends on the spin and valley degrees of freedom, and spin-inversion can be achieved by MoS2 superlattice. Also, the spin and valley dependent conductance in a monolayer MoS2 superlattice can be efficiently adjusted via strain and the number of the superlattice barriers. Moreover, it is demonstrated that both the magnitude and sign of the spin and valley polarization depend on the strain strength, the number of barriers, and electrostatic barrier height. Both full spin and valley polarized current (with 100% or − 100% efficiency) can be realized in a MoS2 superlattice under strain.
ChemistryNature.com

Magnetic silica particles functionalized with guanidine derivatives for microwave-assisted transesterification of waste oil

This study aimed to develop a facile synthesis procedure for heterogeneous catalysts based on organic guanidine derivatives superbases chemically grafted on silica-coated Fe3O4 magnetic nanoparticles. Thus, the three organosilanes that were obtained by reacting the selected carbodiimides (N,N′-dicyclohexylcarbodiimide (DCC), N,N′-diisopropylcarbodiimide (DIC), respectively 1-ethyl-3-(3-dimethylaminopropyl) carbodiimide (EDC) with 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane (APTES) were used in a one-pot synthesis stage for the generation of a catalytic active protective shell through the simultaneous hydrolysis/condensation reaction with tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS). The catalysts were characterized by FTIR, TGA, SEM, BET and XRD analysis confirming the successful covalent attachment of the organic derivatives in the silica shell. The second aim was to highlight the capacity of microwaves (MW) to intensify the transesterification process and to evaluate the activity, stability, and reusability characteristics of the catalysts. Thus, in MW-assisted transesterification reactions, all catalysts displayed FAME yields of over 80% even after 5 reactions/activation cycles. Additionally, the influence of FFA content on the catalytic activity was investigated. As a result, in the case of Fe3O4@SiO2-EDG, a higher tolerance towards the FFA content can be noticed with a FAME yield of over 90% (for a 5% (weight) vs oil catalyst content) and 5% weight FFA content.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the best monochromatic energy level in dual energy spectral imaging for coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention

In this study, the optimal monochromatic energy level in dual-energy spectral CT required for imaging coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was explored. Thirty-five consecutive patients after PCI were examined using the dual-energy spectral CT imaging mode. The original images were reconstructed at 40–140 keV (10-keV interval) monochromatic levels. The in-stent and out-stent CT values at each monochromatic level were measured to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio(SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) for the vessel and the CT value difference between the in-stent and out-stent lumen (dCT (in–out)), which reflects the artificial CT number increase due to the beam hardening effect caused by the stents. The subjective image quality of the stent and in-stent vessel was evaluated by two radiologists using a 5-point scale. With the increase in energy level, the CT value, SNR, CNR, and dCT (in–out) all decreased. At 80 keV, the mean CT value in-stent reached (345.24 ± 93.43) HU and dCT (in–out) started plateauing. In addition, the subjective image quality of the stents and vessels peaked at 80 keV. The 80 keV monochromatic images are optimal for imaging cardiac patients with stents after PCI, balancing the enhancement and SNR and CNR in the vessels while minimizing the beam hardening artifacts caused by the stents.
ChemistryNature.com

Dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructure arrays on graphene films for flexible device applications

This paper describes the fabrication process and characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled gallium nitride (GaN) microstructure arrays grown on graphene films and their quantum structures for use in flexible light-emitting device applications. The characteristics of dimension- and position-controlled growth, which is crucial to fabricate high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices, were investigated using scanning and transmission electron microscopes and power-dependent photoluminescence spectroscopy measurements. Among the GaN microstructures, GaN microrods exhibited excellent photoluminescence characteristics including room-temperature stimulated emission, which is especially useful for optoelectronic device applications. As one of the device applications of the position-controlled GaN microrod arrays, we fabricated light-emitting diodes (LEDs) by heteroepitaxially growing InxGa1−xN/GaN multiple quantum wells (MQWs) and a p-type GaN layer on the surfaces of GaN microrods and by depositing Ti/Au and Ni/Au metal layers to prepare n-type and p-type ohmic contacts, respectively. Furthermore, the GaN microrod LED arrays were transferred onto Cu foil by using the chemical lift-off method. Even after being transferred onto the flexible Cu foil substrate, the microrod LEDs exhibited strong emission of visible blue light. The proposed method to enable the dimension- and position-controlled growth of GaN microstructures on graphene films can likely be used to fabricate other high-quality flexible inorganic semiconductor devices such as micro-LED displays with an ultrahigh resolution.
ScienceNature.com

New nematogenic conical-shaped supramolecular H-bonded complexes for solar energy investigations

New conical-shaped geometrical supramolecular H-bonded liquid crystal complexes were formed through 1:2 intermolecular interactions of H-bonding between flexible core (adipic acid, A) and lateral chloro-substituted azopyridines (Bn). The chains of the terminally alkoxy substituted base (n) were changed between 8 and 16 carbons. Mesomorphic and optical examinations of the prepared complexes were measured via differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) and polarizing optical microscopy (POM). Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) was used to confirm the Fermi bands of the H- bonding interactions. Induced nematogenic mesophases that cover the whole lengths of alkoxy-chains were detected. The non-linear geometries of the designed supramolecular complexes were also confirmed via Density functional theory (DFT) calculations. It was found that the length of terminal alkoxy chain of the base moiety highly affects the geometrical structure of the investigated complexes. Moreover, it increases the thermodynamic energy and influences the geometrical parameters. The electrical properties of each of the acid component (A), the base (B16) and their 1:2 complex (A/2B16) were evaluated using the Keithley measurement-source unit. The optical properties studies showed that the influences in the optical absorption and the reduction of the energy gap of the complex compared to its individual components made the resulted supramolecular H-bonded complex soft material suitable for solar energy investigations.
ElectronicsNature.com

5G-enabled contactless multi-user presence and activity detection for independent assisted living

Wireless sensing is the state-of-the-art technique for next generation health activity monitoring. Smart homes and healthcare centres have a demand for multi-subject health activity monitoring to cater for future requirements. 5G-sensing coupled with deep learning models has enabled smart health monitoring systems, which have the potential to classify multiple activities based on variations in channel state information (CSI) of wireless signals. Proposed is the first 5G-enabled system operating at 3.75 GHz for multi-subject, in-home health activity monitoring, to the best of the authors’ knowledge. Classified are activities of daily life performed by up to 4 subjects, in 16 categories. The proposed system combines subject count and activities performed in different classes together, resulting in simultaneous identification of occupancy count and activities performed. The CSI amplitudes obtained from 51 subcarriers of the wireless signal are processed and combined to capture variations due to simultaneous multi-subject movements. A deep learning convolutional neural network is engineered and trained on the CSI data to differentiate multi-subject activities. The proposed system provides a high average accuracy of 91.25% for single subject movements and an overall high multi-class accuracy of 83% for 4 subjects and 16 classification categories. The proposed system can potentially fulfill the needs of future in-home health activity monitoring and is a viable alternative for monitoring public health and well being.
CancerNature.com

Transcriptional expression of ZICs as an independent indicator of survival in gliomas

The functional significance of the zinc-finger of the cerebellum (ZIC) gene family in gliomas remains to be elucidated. Clinical data from patients with gliomas, containing expression levels of ZIC genes, were extracted from CCLE, GEPIA2 and The Human Protein Atlas (HPA). Univariate survival analysis adjusted by Cox regression via OncoLnc was used to determine the prognostic significance of ZIC expression. We used cBioPortal to explore the correlation between gene mutations and overall survival (OS). ZIC expression was found to be related to immune cell infiltration in gliomas via TIMER analysis. GO term and KEGG pathway enrichment analyzes were performed with Metascape. PPI networks were constructed using STRING. The expression levels of ZIC1/3/4/5 in gliomas were significantly different from those in normal samples. High expression levels of ZIC1/5 were associated with poor OS in brain low-grade glioma (LGG) patients, while low ZIC3 expression combined was related to favorable OS in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). ZIC alterations were associated with poor prognosis in LGG patients and related to favorable prognosis in GBM patients. We observed that the expression of ZICs was related to immune cell infiltration in glioma patients. ZICs were enriched in several pathways and biological processes involving Neuroactive ligand-receptor interaction (hsa04080). The PPI network revealed that some proteins coexpressed with ZICs played a role in the pathogenesis of gliomas. Differences in the expression levels of ZIC genes could provide a significant marker for predicting prognosis in gliomas.
EngineeringNature.com

Applicant hierarchical fuzzy controller for concentration control of simulated moving bed

Simulated moving bed (SMB) is a kind of continuous process which can increase the efficiency of adsorbents in the adsorbent bed. It contains several sectors of flow rate, the switching time of valves and many other possible influencing variables, moreover, these parameters are highly sensitive, so it is very difficult to achieve precise prediction and control. Model predictive control and PID controller are often used in industrial system. Model predictive control needs a lot of accurate industry experience data, and PID controller depends on the selection of control parameters. Therefore, SMB needs an intelligent controller to bypass those complex mechanisms and parameter adjustment processes. This paper we propose the hierarchical fuzzy controller fuzzy controller which is applied to the SMB system to observe the final concentration. Compared with the PID and MPC controller, it is found that the hierarchical fuzzy controller can control good without knowing the system parameters too accurately.
ChemistryNature.com

Atomistic processes of surface-diffusion-induced abnormal softening in nanoscale metallic crystals

Ultrahigh surface-to-volume ratio in nanoscale materials, could dramatically facilitate mass transport, leading to surface-mediated diffusion similar to Coble-type creep in polycrystalline materials. Unfortunately, the Coble creep is just a conceptual model, and the associated physical mechanisms of mass transport have never been revealed at atomic scale. Akin to the ambiguities in Coble creep, atomic surface diffusion in nanoscale crystals remains largely unclear, especially when mediating yielding and plastic flow. Here, by using in situ nanomechanical testing under high-resolution transmission electron microscope, we find that the diffusion-assisted dislocation nucleation induces the transition from a normal to an inverse Hall-Petch-like relation of the strength-size dependence and the surface-creep leads to the abnormal softening in flow stress with the reduction in size of nanoscale silver, contrary to the classical “alternating dislocation starvation” behavior in nanoscale platinum. This work provides insights into the atomic-scale mechanisms of diffusion-mediated deformation in nanoscale materials, and impact on the design for ultrasmall-sized nanomechanical devices.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Factors influencing surgical outcomes in orbital trapdoor fracture

This study is aimed to determine the appropriate timing of performing surgical reduction on trapdoor fractures for bringing out better visual outcomes and the factors influencing surgical outcomes in this special subgroup of fracture victims. Data for 72 patients of orbital trapdoor fracture were analyzed retrospectively. Post-operative diplopia is the main posttreatment outcome of orbital bone fracture reduction. The receiver-operating characteristic (ROC) analysis indicated the cut-off point of surgical reduction timing at day 10 post-fracture. The rate of postoperative diplopia showed a significant difference between patients who underwent surgical reduction within 10 days and those who did after 10 days of injury (5.3% vs. 38.2%). Multivariate analysis revealed that preoperative infra-duction limitation (p = 0.02), muscle incarceration (p = 0.01), duration from injury to surgical reduction (p = 0.004), and postoperative supra-duction limitation (p = 0.004) were independent factors for poor surgical outcomes. In younger patients with head injury, the diagnosis of orbital trapdoor fracture should be kept in mind. Timely recognition and surgical reduction, especially within 10 days, can result in better visual outcomes without the occurrence of postoperative diplopia.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Selective T–T sympathicotomy versus gray ramicotomy on outcome and quality of life in hyperhidrosis patients: a randomized clinical trial

Compensatory hyperhidrosis is the leading cause of patients' dissatisfaction after thoracic sympathicotomy. The study aimed to reduce compensatory hyperhidrosis to increase patients’ satisfaction. A prospective randomized study on palmar hyperhidrosis, May 2016–September 2019. Twenty-one patients T3–T4 sympathicotomy and 21 T3–T4 gray ramicotomy. Data prospectively collected. Analysis at study's end. Focus on the sweating, temperature, quality of life baseline and postoperatively, compensatory hyperhidrosis, hand dryness, patients' satisfaction, and if they would undergo the procedure again and recommend it. No baseline differences between groups. Hyperhidrosis was controlled postoperatively in all patients. No mortality, serious complications, or recurrences. Sympathicotomy worse postoperative quality of life (49.05 (SD: 15.66, IR: 35.50–63.00) versus ramicotomy 24.30 (SD: 6.02, IR: 19.75–27.25). After ramicotomy, some residual sweating on the face, hands, and axillae. Compensatory sweating worse with sympathicotomy. Satisfaction higher with ramicotomy. Better results with ramicotomy than sympathicotomy regarding hand dryness, how many times a day the patients had to shower or change clothes, intention to undergo the procedure again or recommend it to somebody else, and how bothersome compensatory hyperhidrosis was. T3–T4 gray ramicotomy had better results than T3–T4 sympathicotomy, with less compensatory sweating and higher patients' satisfaction.
ScienceNature.com

Overexpression of wild-type human amyloid precursor protein alters GABAergic transmission

The function of the amyloid precursor protein (APP) is not fully understood, but its cleavage product amyloid beta (Aβ) together with neurofibrillary tangles constitute the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Yet, imbalance of excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission accompanied by loss of synaptic functions, has been reported much earlier and independent of any detectable pathological markers. Recently, soluble APP fragments have been shown to bind to presynaptic GABAB receptors (GABABRs), subsequently decreasing the probability of neurotransmitter release. In this body of work, we were able to show that overexpression of wild-type human APP in mice (hAPPwt) causes early cognitive impairment, neuronal loss, and electrophysiological abnormalities in the absence of amyloid plaques and at very low levels of Aβ. hAPPwt mice exhibited neuronal overexcitation that was evident in EEG and increased long-term potentiation (LTP). Overexpression of hAPPwt did not alter GABAergic/glutamatergic receptor components or GABA production ability. Nonetheless, we detected a decrease of GABA but not glutamate that could be linked to soluble APP fragments, acting on presynaptic GABABRs and subsequently reducing GABA release. By using a specific presynaptic GABABR antagonist, we were able to rescue hyperexcitation in hAPPwt animals. Our results provide evidence that APP plays a crucial role in regulating inhibitory neurotransmission.
EngineeringNature.com

Fanless, porous graphene-copper composite heat sink for micro devices

Thermal management in devices directly affects their performance, but it is difficult to apply conventional cooling methods such as the use of cooling liquids or fans to micro devices owing to the small size of micro devices. In this study, we attempted to solve this problem by employing a heat sink fabricated using copper with porous structures consisting of single-layer graphene on the surface and graphene oxide inside the pores. The porous copper/single-layer graphene/graphene oxide composite (p-Cu/G/rGO) had a porosity of approximately 35%, and the measured pore size was approximately 10 to 100 µm. The internal GO was reduced at a temperature of 1000 °C. On observing the heat distribution in the structure using a thermal imaging camera, we could observe that the p-Cu/G/rGO was conducting heat faster than the p-Cu, which was consistent with the simulation. Furthermore, the thermal resistance of p-Cu/G/rGO was lower than those of the p-Cu and pure Cu. When the p-Cu/G/rGO was fabricated into a heat sink to mount the light emitting diode (LED) chip, the measured temperature of the LED was 31.04 °C, which was less than the temperature of the pure Cu of 40.8 °C. After a week of being subjected to high power (1000 mA), the light intensity of p-Cu/G/rGO decreased to 95.24%. However, the pure Cu decreased significantly to 66.04%. The results of this study are expected to be applied to micro devices for their effective thermal management.
ChemistryNature.com

Facile generation of bridged medium-sized polycyclic systems by rhodium-catalysed intramolecular (3+2) dipolar cycloadditions

Bridged medium-sized bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems are common in natural products and potent pharmaceuticals, and pose a great synthetic challenge. Chemistry for making bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems remains underdeveloped. Currently, there are no general reactions available for the single-step synthesis of various bridged bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems from acyclic precursors. Here, we report an unusual type II intramolecular (3+2) dipolar cycloaddition strategy for the syntheses of various bridged bicyclo[m.n.2] ring systems. This rhodium-catalysed cascade reaction provides a relatively general strategy for the direct and efficient regioselective and diastereoselective synthesis of highly functionalized and synthetically challenging bridged medium-sized polycyclic systems. Asymmetric total synthesis of nakafuran-8 was accomplished using this method as a key step. Quantum mechanical calculations demonstrate the mechanism of this transformation and the origins of its multiple selectivities. This reaction will inspire the design of the strategies to make complex bioactive molecules with bridged medium-sized polycyclic systems.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Probabilistic risk assessment of solar particle events considering the cost of countermeasures to reduce the aviation radiation dose

Cosmic-ray exposure to flight crews and passengers, which is called aviation radiation exposure, is an important topic in radiological protection, particularly for solar energetic particles (SEP). We therefore assessed the risks associated with the countermeasure costs to reduce SEP doses and dose rates for eight flight routes during five ground level enhancements (GLE). A four-dimensional dose-rate database developed by the Warning System for Aviation Exposure to Solar Energetic Particles, WASAVIES, was employed in the SEP dose evaluation. As for the cost estimation, we considered two countermeasures; one is the cancellation of the flight, and the other is the reduction of flight altitudes. Then, we estimated the annual occurrence frequency of significant GLE events that would bring the maximum flight route dose and dose rate over 1.0 mSv and 80 μSv/h, respectively, based on past records of GLE as well as historically large events observed by the cosmogenic nuclide concentrations in tree rings and ice cores. Our calculations suggest that GLE events of a magnitude sufficient to exceed the above dose and dose rate thresholds, requiring a change in flight conditions, occur once every 47 and 17 years, respectively, and their conservatively-estimated annual risks associated with the countermeasure costs are up to around 1.5 thousand USD in the cases of daily-operated long-distance flights.
PhysicsNature.com

Drastic change of magnetic anisotropy in FeGeTe and FeGeTe monolayers under electric field studied by density functional theory

Magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is one of the most important properties in two-dimensional magnetism since the magnetization in two dimension is vulnerable to the spin rotational fluctuations. Using density functional theory calculation, we show that perpendicular electric field dramatically enhances the in-plane and out-of-plane magnetic anisotropies in Fe3GeTe2 and Fe4GeTe2 monolayers, respectively, allowing the change of easy axis in both systems. The changes of the MAE under the electric field are understood as the result of charge redistribution inside the layer, which is available due to the three-dimensional (3D) network of Fe atoms in the monolayers. As a result, we suggest that due to the unique structure of FenGeTe2 compounds composed by peculiar 3D networks of metal atoms, the MAE can be dramatically changed by the external perpendicular electric field.
ScienceNature.com

Eukaryotic Box C/D methylation machinery has two non-symmetric protein assembly sites

Box C/D ribonucleoprotein complexes are RNA-guided methyltransferases that methylate the ribose 2’-OH of RNA. The central ‘guide RNA’ has box C and D motifs at its ends, which are crucial for activity. Archaeal guide RNAs have a second box C’/D’ motif pair that is also essential for function. This second motif is poorly conserved in eukaryotes and its function is uncertain. Conflicting literature data report that eukaryotic box C’/D’ motifs do or do not bind proteins specialized to recognize box C/D-motifs and are or are not important for function. Despite this uncertainty, the architecture of eukaryotic 2’-O-methylation enzymes is thought to be similar to that of their archaeal counterpart. Here, we use biochemistry, X-ray crystallography and mutant analysis to demonstrate the absence of functional box C’/D’ motifs in more than 80% of yeast guide RNAs. We conclude that eukaryotic Box C/D RNPs have two non-symmetric protein assembly sites and that their three-dimensional architecture differs from that of archaeal 2’-O-methylation enzymes.

