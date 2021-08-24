Heat & humidity building Tuesday
Remnants of Henri area finally pushing out to sea and we’re waking up with some clouds and patchy fog in spots. We eventually break into more sunshine as the morning progresses with temperatures climbing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland today, a few degrees cooler at the beaches. It will be humid as well, so we’ll feel even warmer. If you are thinking of making today a beach day, keep in mind that many area beaches are dealing with moderate rip current risks today. Overnight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s, some patchy fog possible.www.abc6.com
Comments / 0