SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Rollercoaster

SeaWorld Orlando, voted the best amusement park in the country by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll is announcing its coolest new coaster. The new coaster, Ice Breaker, is opening in February of 2022. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot-tall spike with 100-degree angle. With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages will enjoy the thrills and chills of Ice Breaker.