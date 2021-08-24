Alumina prices near 6-month high after Jamalco fire

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Thursday to their widest discounts in over six weeks, weighed down by frail buying interests in the physical market, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to a near two-month high. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 23 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the biggest discounts since July 21. They were at a discount of 4 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins for jet fuel or cracks slipped to $6.87 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday, down from a multi-month peak of $7.01 per barrel on Wednesday. Steady arbitrage demand from the West is currently providing some support to the Asian jet fuel cracks, market watchers said. A panamax vessel, River Shiner, has been chartered by Trafigura to load 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel from the Arabian Gulf this month for delivery in the United Kingdom early October, according to a broker source and ship tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 5.3% to 11.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 1, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.1 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 28.6% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Aug. 27, versus expectations for a 650,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. INDIA'S GASOLINE DEMAND SEEN HITTING RECORD - India's gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs. - Shunning trains, buses and planes, safety-conscious Indians are buying more cars and increasingly using personal vehicles to commute as they embark on 'revenge travel' - flocking to tourist destinations after months of restrictions, despite record high fuel prices. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Asia's gasoil market is showing signs of life, despite lacklustre regional demand in the wake of widespread coronavirus outbreaks, as Europe sucks up cargoes to restock heating oil in the peak demand period ahead of winter. - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar, though gains were capped by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its policy of only gradual increases to output. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.37 -0.36 -0.48 75.73 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.4 0 0.00 -3.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.47 -0.36 -0.47 75.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.3 0 0.00 -3.3 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.66 -0.36 -0.47 76.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.11 0 0.00 -3.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.03 -0.29 -0.37 79.32 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.27 0.08 42.11 0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.75 -0.83 -1.08 76.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.23 -0.19 475.00 -0.04 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
