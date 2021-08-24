Cancel
Full Pfizer Vaccine Approval Stirs Questions Over Off-Label Uses

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine makes it easier for providers to prescribe off-label uses—such as boosters or shots for children under 12—but federal agreements may curb an uptick in that practice. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s biologics license application Monday for those 16 and older, a landmark...

