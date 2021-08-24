Cancel
Here’s why the Kraken is expected to play Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in a goalie tandem

Derrick
 9 days ago

For all the NHL goalie tandems in recent years, nearly every champion has won behind one goaltender playing the bulk of the games. The Kraken has a choice ahead on how it will handle its two options. There’s Chris Driedger, the pick from the Florida Panthers who was likely expecting to handle the majority of contests. Then the Kraken signed a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded each season to the league’s top goalie.

www.thederrick.com

