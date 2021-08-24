Here’s why the Kraken is expected to play Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in a goalie tandem

Despite what many thought might be the end of the road for Tony DeAngelo in the NHL, the defenceman has a one year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes and another chance to prove he can keep his emotions in check. DeAngelo, who's offensive talent was never in doubt, was bought out by the New York Rangers at the end of last season after sitting out almost all of 2020-21 following a dust-up with teammate Alex Georgiev. It wasn't the only issue that led to a strained relationship with the team, nor was it DeAngelo's first as a hockey player. A former teammate is now offering some insight.