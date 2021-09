SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah Utes and current Ravens QB Tyler Huntley will be the backup signal caller for Baltimore this season. It’s a great story for Tyler Huntley, who had an All-Pac-12 season as a senior in 2019 and signed with the Ravens’ practice squad after going undrafted in 2020. With injuries taking place during the 2020 season in Baltimore, Huntley moved his way from the practice squad to the eventually being the backup quarterback in the playoffs, while also getting game reps.