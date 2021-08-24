Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Is Finally Happening

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last article about Beverly Hills Cop 4 in the ScreenCrush archive is headlined “Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set For Release in March 2016.”. Soooooo... that was a little off. But now it’s actually happening for real. (For real!) Or so says The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the film is among a list of titles that will be shot in California as part of a tax-credit program over the next few months. The rights to the sequel were sold by Paramount to Netflix recently; the film will supposedly generate $78 million “in qualified spending in the state ... over the course of 58 filming days.”

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Adil El Arbi
Person
Brandon T Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills Cop Iii#Screencrush#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4,’ ‘Scarface’ Reboot Among Recipients of California Film Tax Credits

The California Film Commission announced on Monday that 23 film projects have been selected to receive tax credits as part of the California Film & TV Tax Incentive program, including Luca Guadagnino’s reboot of “Scarface” (which is getting $9.9 million in credits) and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s “Beverly Hills Cop 4” starring Eddie Murphy ($15.8 million).
MoviesNME

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ one step closer to beginning production for Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is a step closer to starting production after the film was awarded millions of US dollars in tax credit incentives by the state of California. According to Deadline, the long-awaited fourth instalment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, which will see Eddie Murphy reprise his role as Detective Axel Foley, will receive $15.8million in tax credits from the California Film Commission.
California Statemoviehole.net

The Heat is On! Beverly Hills Cop 4 gears up for California shoot

The long-gestating “Beverly Hills Cop 4” looks to have moved into fourth gear. Per The Hollywood Reporter, California’s Film & TV tax credit program is offering breaks to 23 new movies – with the Jerry Bruckheimer/Netflix-produced sequels one of the standout beneficiaries. A one-time licensing deal between Netflix and Paramount,...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 Takes A Big Step Toward Shooting

We haven’t seen a new installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise for 27 years, but Eddie Murphy’s fourth outing as Axel Foley has been stuck in development hell for almost that entire time. The latest version has been in the works for over five years already, but it just took a big step towards finally getting into production at long last.
California StateCollider

Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop 4' and Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Set Production in California

Long-awaited action sequel Beverly Hills Cop IV and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon are two of 23 new projects set to shoot in California, an eclectic list that's comprised of ten studio productions and thirteen independent films. Nine of the 23 have budgets of $10 million and under, but it's safe to assume that Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley and Snyder's sci-fi epic aren't going to fit that remit.
MoviesMovieWeb

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Needs to Bring Back Judge Reinhold and John Ashton

Netflix is moving forward with production on Beverly Hills Cop 4, and though word is Eddie Murphy will be back as Axel Foley, the movie just won't quite feel like a true sequel unless Judge Reinhold and John Ashton also return. As previously reported, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) will serve as co-directors on the sequel with plans for a shoot in California in the near future. Last year, the filmmakers expressed their excitement over working with Murphy.
Moviesfilm-book.com

BEVERLY HILLS COP 4: Eddie Murphy Set to Star in Long Awaited Sequel

Eddie Murphy Slated to Return in Beverly Hills Cop 4. Eddie Murphy is going to be returning to movies playing his beloved character Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4 for Netflix. In 1984, Eddie Murphy was a superstar in his own right appearing in the box-office mega hit Beverly...
Beverly Hills, CAgizmostory.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 to Move Forward on Netflix, Is It Worth Waiting?

A film saga based on characters created by Daniel Petrie, Jr. and Danilo Bach, Beverly Hills Cop is a film saga that includes dramatic and comedic films and an upcoming television series that has not yet been released. Axel Foley can be seen in the film as a hard-working Detroit police officer who comes to Beverly Hills to conduct an investigation of a crime that takes place outside of his area of responsibility.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Murphy, Hill unite for Coming 2 America scribe’s directorial but

Somewhat the ageing comics savior these days, Netflix has retained the services of “My Name is Dolemite” and “Beverly Hills Cop” 4 star Eddie Murphy for an untitled comedy feature that Kenya Barris will direct. The “Coming 2 America” scribe co-penned the script with Jonah Hill, who will play the...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Eddie Murphy to Star Opposite Jonah Hill in a New Comedy Movie at Netflix

Eddie Murphy has signed on to star in the upcoming untitled Netflix comedy that is being helmed by a co-writer on his recent feature Coming 2 America, Kenya Barris. Murphy will star opposite Jonah Hill in the film that was co-written by Hill and Barris, who are also producing. This will mark Barris’ directorial debut.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy