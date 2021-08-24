‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Is Finally Happening

The last article about Beverly Hills Cop 4 in the ScreenCrush archive is headlined “Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set For Release in March 2016.”. Soooooo... that was a little off. But now it’s actually happening for real. (For real!) Or so says The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the film is among a list of titles that will be shot in California as part of a tax-credit program over the next few months. The rights to the sequel were sold by Paramount to Netflix recently; the film will supposedly generate $78 million “in qualified spending in the state ... over the course of 58 filming days.”