Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

Rick Rubin (left) and Paul McCartney discuss music and other topics in McCartney 3,2,1, which is available on Hulu. I’ve always been an older soul when it comes to music, mostly preferring bands that haven’t put out a new record in decades and that were comprised of legendary figures, many of which are, sadly, no longer with us. As Eddie Van Halen tragically reminded us this last year, these legends are only on the earth for as brief a time as any of us “normal” people, so we darn well better appreciate them while they’re here. Perhaps this is what was going through the mind of Rick Rubin when he sat down with the Walrus himself in McCartney 3, 2, 1, a fascinating and intimate documentary/miniseries that is destined to become a must-watch for fans of The Beatles here, there, and everywhere.