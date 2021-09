The state of Hawaii is looking at possible ways of adding new layers of precaution, including pre-travel testing of all travelers and requiring vaccination for a myriad of activities, including restaurants. There are big issues to address, including what will be considered legal, especially given today’s formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The state is closely watching the current surge in Covid and is preparing to take action as indicated. That came as yesterday’s caseload went to a new all-time high of nearly 900 cases in one day. Today was somewhat better, with 571 cases reported.